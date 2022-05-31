ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Martinville, LA

2 teens at large, escaped Acadiana Center for Youth

By Raven Little
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleST. MARTINVILLE, La. (KLFY) — Police are searching for two 19-year-old males who escaped from Acadiana Center for Youth around 1 p.m. on Monday,...

