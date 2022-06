Harvard University still has the remains of at least 19 people who were likely enslaved and nearly 7,000 Native Americans, according to the school's newspaper. The Harvard Crimson cited a leaked draft report from the university's committee charged with studying how Harvard should treat human remains in its museum collections. Many of the remains are being held at the Peabody Museum of Ethnology and Archaeology.

HARVARD, MA ・ 6 HOURS AGO