ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pocatello, ID

What to do this week in East Idaho

By By Journal Staff
Idaho State Journal
Idaho State Journal
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2cLwyX_0fw1RZQy00

Check out these events happening this week in East Idaho.

Wednesday

• The Chubbuck Farmers Market and Pocatello Food Truck Round Up take place from 4 to 8 p.m. Wednesday in the City Hall parking lot, 290 E. Linden Ave. in Chubbuck.

• Acclaimed crime drama “The Outfit” will be shown at 5 and 7:30 p.m. Wednesday in the Bengal Theater at ISU. Mark Rylance stars in an artful spin on the gangster genre, as a former London tailor who now makes the finest suits in Chicago. Life seems to be very simple until he gets caught in the middle of a mob war where he and his protege must tread carefully to survive one fateful night. Admission is $1. For trailer and more information, go to www.pocatellofilmsociety.com/outfit.

• Revive @ 5 on Wednesday will be sponsored by Bingham Memorial Hospital. Country Drive will be live on stage from 5 to 8 p.m. The Elks Lodge and Shooters BBQ will serve food. Live music, great food, cold beverages and family fun all summer long at the Downtown Pavilion, 420 N. Main St. Live music after Revive @ 5 on Wednesday includes: Sons of Bannock playing at Star Route Brewery from 8 to 10 p.m.; Wild Blue with special guests at The First National Bar beginning at 8:30 p.m.; and Jarid Greene on the back deck at the Oasis Sports Bar from 7:30 p.m. to 9 p.m.

• Every Wednesday, Load ‘em in the Dark Cattle Co. hosts Team Roping from 6 to 10 p.m. in the Indoor Arena of the Bannock County Event Center in Pocatello. Admission is free.

Thursday

• The First Thursday Witches Night Market will take place from 6 to 9 p.m. Thursday on the street in front of Healing Hands Metaphysical Store, 429 B St. in downtown Idaho Falls. There will be live music, vendors of “witchy” items, artists, performers, rune readers, clairvoyants, tarot card readers, gem and crystal sales. Admission is free, readings and product prices vary.

• Star Route Brewery, 218 N. Main St. in Pocatello, hosts a free trivia night every Thursday at 7 p.m.

• There will be an open mic at Station Square, 200 S. Main St. in Pocatello, from 7 to 11 p.m. Thursday. Come join in a fun evening with an open mic for poetry, stories and music.

• The Yellowstone Restaurant, 230 W. Bonneville St. in Pocatello, will host First Thursday Wine Pairing from 7 to 9 p.m. Thursday. Prices will vary depending upon wines and foods. Reservations are required. Call 208-234-7000 to get your spot reserved.

Friday

• Zoo Idaho will host Zoo-4-Tots from 10 to 11 a.m. Friday at the Zoo Idaho Education Building, 3101 Avenue of the Chiefs in Pocatello. Preschoolers (ages 2-5) and their parents, grandparents or caregivers will love this program, which includes a short story, activity and animal encounter. Advanced registration is required. Register at zooidaho.org. Cost is $8 for one adult and one child and $2 for each additional child in the same family.

• On Friday at the fairgrounds in Pocatello, kids 19 and under can compete to qualify for the Mike & Sherrylynn Johnson’s Vegas Tuffest Jr. World Championship. Contestants will compete in breakaway roping, barrel racing, goat tying and tie-down roping. The top performers will qualify for the elite Tuffest Jr. World Championship held in Las Vegas. A schedule of events can be found on johnsonsportline.com/events.

• The Party Barn will host a “Find the Fun in Art!” event from 5 to 8 p.m. Friday. The entrance is on the exterior of the back side of the Westwood Mall. Admission is $5 for an individual or $20 for a family. Entry covers all games, activities, take-home art and entertainment. Authors and artists will have their work on display and will be ready to talk to anyone about their craft.

• The June First Friday Art Walk will take place from 5 to 8 p.m. Friday, featuring art, music, food, fashion and more in over 20 downtown shops and restaurants. Admission and parking for this event are free. This month’s event guide listing participating locations will appear in Friday’s Idaho State Journal and at www.historicdowntownpocatello.com.

• The Pocatello Mystic Market will be open from 5 to 9 p.m. Friday at the downtown pavilion, 420 N. Main St. in Pocatello.

• The June First Friday Pub Crawl starts at 7 p.m. at The Union Taproom where you get your event wristband. Then the next stop is at the Pocatello Elks Lodge, then to Star Route Brewery and ending at Oasis Sports Bar. Each of the participating locations will offer drink specials and raffle tickets for each drink you purchase.

• ImPressed Coffee Co., 127 W Burnside Ave. in Chubbuck, hosts open mic night every Friday at 7 p.m. Everyone is welcome.

Friday & Saturday

• The Rock’n Hillbilly Band will perform from 8 p.m. to midnight Friday and Saturday at Portneuf Valley Brewing, 615 S. First Ave. in Pocatello.

Friday, Saturday & Monday

• Old Town Actors Studio, 427 N. Main St., Suite G, in Pocatello, will put on a production of “The Revolutionists” at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Saturday and Monday. Playwright Olympe De Gouge, assassin Charlotte Corday, former queen (and fan of ribbons) Marie Antoinette, and Haitian rebel Marianne Angelle hang out, murder Marat, loose their heads and try to beat back the extremist insanity in the Paris of 1793. What was a hopeful revolution for the people is now sinking into hyper violent hypocritical male rhetoric. Tickets can be purchased at tinyurl.com/PokyOTAS.

Saturday

• The Portneuf Valley Farmers Market will be open on Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the downtown pavilion, 420 N. Main St. in Pocatello.

• The Crafter’s Market is open every Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. inside Station Square at 200 S. Main St. Discover unique and exciting treasures at their new indoor market featuring handmade and handcrafted items.

• The Malad Classic Car & Bike Show will be held from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday on Main Street in Malad. The show is open to all year custom and restored vehicles along with pre-1977 vintage campers, trailers & unique vehicles for judging. There will be local vendors, food, raffle prizes, and music.

• Diamond P GrassRoots Bison, 5801 S. Old Highway 91 in McCammon, will host Baby Bison Days from 11 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Saturday. Come get up close and personal with the bison in a fun and safe way. Rides are at 11 a.m., 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. Reservations are required and can be made by calling 801-623-2715. Cost is $8 per person, and children 2 and under are free.

• The 27th annual Mountain Brewers Beer Fest will take place from noon to 5 p.m. Saturday at Sandy Downs in Idaho Falls. There will be more than 100 breweries, live music, food vendors, a raffle and silent auction. Must be 21 to attend and have a valid photo ID. Tickets through Friday are $40, and tickets purchased the day of the event will be $50. No sales at the gate. Purchase tickets at northamericanbrewers.org.

• The Marshall Public Library is looking to make a “splash” by launching its all-ages 2022 summer reading program. This year’s theme is “An Ocean of Possibilities.” Head over to the library, 113 S. Garfield Ave. in Pocatello, from 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday for the summer kick-off party. People in the community can sign up for the summer reading program at the event. Plus, there will be a bounce house, free treats and food trucks.

• The Gate City Grays will host their home opener at 6 and 8 p.m. Saturday at Halliwell Park in Pocatello. Tickets are $5 and kids 8 and under are free with an adult.

• Star Route Brewery, 218 N. Main St. in Pocatello, hosts Rock Dee House Dueling Pianos at 7 p.m. Saturday. Admission is $20. For reservations, text 208-573-6442.

• The Southeast Idaho Pride Foundation is searching for the “Face of Pride” 2022. Bring your best talent (five minutes maximum), your personal/professional biography, and a completed application to The Warehouse, home of the Westside Players, 1009 S. Second Ave in Pocatello, from 7 to 9 p.m. Saturday. For more information and the application, contact the SEIPF at info@southeastidahopridefoundation.org or message them at facebook.com/SEIPF.

Saturday-June 11

• The Idaho High School Rodeo Association State Championships will be held June 4 to 11 at the Bannock County Event Center. The public can attend for a $6 admission fee. For more information, visit the IHSRA website at ihsraidaho.com.

Sunday

• Goody’s, 905 S. Fifth Ave. in Pocatello, will host DJ trivia at 6:30 p.m. Sunday.

• The Party Barn, inside Westwood Mall in Pocatello, will host a Small Engine Repair Class at 7 p.m. Sunday. This course is geared towards adults, but can take some mature youth as well. Cost is $25.

Monday

• The Pocatello Food Truck Round-Up is open every Monday from 4 p.m. until dark at the Downtown Pavilion, 420 N. Main St. in Pocatello, through the end of September.

Tuesday

• Idaho Fish and Game’s “Take Me Fishing” trailer will be at Edson Fichter Pond in Pocatello from 5 to 8 p.m. Tuesday to get kids excited about fishing. No fishing license required. Check out fishing equipment for free on a first-come, first-served basis.

If you want to ad your event to this list, email dlenz@journalnet.com. Limit entries to 50 words.

Comments / 0

Related
Idaho State Journal

Community calendar: June 3-4

• Today at the fairgrounds in Pocatello, kids 19 and under can compete to qualify for the Mike & Sherrylynn Johnson’s Vegas Tuffest Jr. World Championship. Contestants will compete in breakaway roping, barrel racing, goat tying and tie-down roping. A schedule of events can be found on johnsonsportline.com/events. •...
POCATELLO, ID
Idaho State Journal

Grand Inn & Suites location opens in Pocatello

The X Stay Properties hotel company has opened a new location in Pocatello renamed it the Grand Idaho Inn & Suites. That happened when the Idaho company bought the former Clarion Inn at 1399 Bench Road in Pocatello. And with 206 rooms, it is now the largest independent hotel in Pocatello, said Winston Edgar, East Region manager of X-Stay Properties. ...
POCATELLO, ID
Idaho State Journal

Pocatello woman has plans to ride a camel on her 107th birthday celebration

POCATELLO — Naomi Wilde, a longtime resident of East Idaho, is celebrating her 107th birthday on Monday, June 6. Her son, Dean Wilde, explained that Naomi will be celebrating by riding a camel at Grace Assisted Living. "When she turned 104, someone asked her what she wanted, and she said she wanted to ride an elephant," he said. "This year, she was asked the same thing, and she said, 'how...
POCATELLO, ID
Idaho State Journal

Newly renamed Grand Idaho Inn & Suites hotel open in Pocatello

The X Stay Properties hotel company has opened a new location in Pocatello and renamed it the Grand Idaho Inn & Suites. That happened when the Idaho company bought the former Clarion Inn at 1399 Bench Road in Pocatello. And with 206 rooms, it is now the largest independent hotel in Pocatello, said Winston Edgar, East Region manager of X-Stay Properties. ...
POCATELLO, ID
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Idaho Falls, ID
Chubbuck, ID
Government
State
Idaho State
Local
Idaho Government
Bannock County, ID
Government
Idaho Falls, ID
Government
City
Paris, ID
City
Pocatello, ID
Pocatello, ID
Government
County
Bannock County, ID
City
Chubbuck, ID
Idaho State Journal

Catch the fun on Free Fishing Day on June 11

If you have never “dunked a worm” or “wet a fly," you don’t know what you are missing. And here is your chance to find out. June 11 is Free Fishing Day in Idaho, which means anyone can fish without a license on any of Idaho’s waters open to fishing.
POCATELLO, ID
Idaho State Journal

Nirvanish, The Faux Fighters, Lakeview coming to Portneuf Health Trust Amphitheatre this month

POCATELLO — Two more acts have been announced to perform at the Portneuf Health Trust Amphitheatre this month. The Idaho Summer Concert Series, which brings nine classic rock, alternative rock, hip-hop and other artists to both Boise and Pocatello, is hosting tribute acts Nirvanish and The Faux Fighters in Pocatello on June 10. Nirvanish is a tribute to Nirvana that strives to replicate the audio integrity of Nirvana's recorded work...
POCATELLO, ID
Idaho State Journal

ITD to hold open house on I-15 planning project between Northgate and Blackfoot

POCATELLO – The Idaho Transportation Department is hosting an open house about designs to widen Interstate 15 between the Northgate Parkway Interchange and Blackfoot. The public forum held to share information and gather public input will be held from June 6-13. The public is invited to stop by the open house any time between 4 and 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, June 8 at the Shoshone-Bannock Casino Hotel, Chief Targhee Room (777 Bannock Road) in Fort Hall. ...
BLACKFOOT, ID
Idaho State Journal

Country music duo Lakeview coming to Portneuf Health Trust Amphitheatre on June 11

POCATELLO — The Country Concert Series, which brings nine top country artists to both Boise and Pocatello, has recently announced another act at the Portneuf Health Trust Amphitheatre. Nashville duo Lakeview is set to perform at the amphitheatre on June 11. Brought up on mixtapes of country legends such as Randy Travis and Conway Twitty, with a ’90s dash of Toby Keith, Big and Rich, and Brooks & Dunn, Lakeview...
POCATELLO, ID
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Marie Antoinette
Person
Mark Rylance
Person
Charlotte Corday
Idaho State Journal

Zoo Idaho annual free day postponed, date to be determined for August

POCATELLO — The annual Free Day at Zoo Idaho is being postponed. Originally scheduled for Saturday, June 4, 2022, the date will be re-scheduled sometime in August 2022. Zoo Idaho is working in partnership with Connections Credit Union to make this year’s free day possible. “The annual Free Day is one of my favorite days of the year for Zoo Idaho. This year, we are having to move the event to August. We are still working on a day, but will make the date public...
IDAHO STATE
Idaho State Journal

The rest of the story

I have ignored the repeated attacks on the city and its employees by City Council members Bray, Ortega and Stevens for the past several months, but last Sunday’s diatribes crossed the line. It is time for those of us trying very hard to build a better future for Pocatello and its residents to speak up and tell our side of the story.
POCATELLO, ID
IN THIS ARTICLE
#All Summer Long#Food Truck#Dueling Pianos#Dj#The Bengal Theater#Isu#Bingham Memorial Hospital#Shooters Bbq#N Main St Live Music#Wild Blue#Team Roping
Idaho State Journal

No injuries reported in train derailment near Pocatello

POCATELLO, Idaho (AP) — Authorities are investigating after 15 Union Pacific train cars derailed near Pocatello Thursday morning. Union Pacific spokeswoman Robynn Tysver told EastIdahoNews.com that no injuries were reported in the derailment, which happened around 5:45 a.m. near Bannock Highway. Some of the train cars were carrying cement,...
POCATELLO, ID
Big Country News

Idaho man Gets 10 Years for Trafficking Wild Animal Body Parts in Montana

DILLON, MT - An Idaho man was sentenced for his role in a case involving the trafficking and commercialization of wildlife parts in Montana. Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks (FWP) reports Yan Fong of Pocatello, Idaho unlawfully bought 11 black bear gall bladders, four black bears, 24 black bear paws, three mountain lions, two mule deer, one elk and seven bobcats in Montana and transported them back to Idaho in 2017 and 2018.
POCATELLO, ID
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Fashion
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
Idaho's Newschannel 7

Idaho State football coach charged with murder

POCATELLO, Idaho — This article originally appeared in the the Idaho State Journal. Idaho State University assistant football coach Davonte' Neal has been charged with felony first-degree murder in Arizona and the school intends to terminate his contract. Pocatello police say Neal has been charged with one count of...
POCATELLO, ID
Idaho State Journal

15 train cars derail along Pocatello railway

POCATELLO — Fifteen train cars derailed early Thursday morning in Union Pacific’s Pocatello Yard. Union Pacific officials say no one was injured and the incident is under investigation. The Bannock County Sheriff’s Office and the Pocatello Police Department were notified. Robynn Tysver, a spokesperson for Union Pacific, said a few of the cars were transporting cement. Some of the cars sustained damage, according to Tysver, but the extent of the damage has not yet been determined. The derailment occurred just before 6 a.m. Thursday. Cleanup at the scene started soon after and remains underway.
Idaho State Journal

Idaho State Journal

Pocatello, ID
5K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Idaho State Journal is daily newspaper published in Pocatello, Idaho, United States, that serves southeast Idaho, including Bannock, Bear Lake, Bingham, Caribou, Franklin, Power, and Oneida counties.

 https://www.idahostatejournal.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy