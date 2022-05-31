What to do this week in East Idaho

Check out these events happening this week in East Idaho.

Wednesday

• The Chubbuck Farmers Market and Pocatello Food Truck Round Up take place from 4 to 8 p.m. Wednesday in the City Hall parking lot, 290 E. Linden Ave. in Chubbuck.

• Acclaimed crime drama “The Outfit” will be shown at 5 and 7:30 p.m. Wednesday in the Bengal Theater at ISU. Mark Rylance stars in an artful spin on the gangster genre, as a former London tailor who now makes the finest suits in Chicago. Life seems to be very simple until he gets caught in the middle of a mob war where he and his protege must tread carefully to survive one fateful night. Admission is $1. For trailer and more information, go to www.pocatellofilmsociety.com/outfit.

• Revive @ 5 on Wednesday will be sponsored by Bingham Memorial Hospital. Country Drive will be live on stage from 5 to 8 p.m. The Elks Lodge and Shooters BBQ will serve food. Live music, great food, cold beverages and family fun all summer long at the Downtown Pavilion, 420 N. Main St. Live music after Revive @ 5 on Wednesday includes: Sons of Bannock playing at Star Route Brewery from 8 to 10 p.m.; Wild Blue with special guests at The First National Bar beginning at 8:30 p.m.; and Jarid Greene on the back deck at the Oasis Sports Bar from 7:30 p.m. to 9 p.m.

• Every Wednesday, Load ‘em in the Dark Cattle Co. hosts Team Roping from 6 to 10 p.m. in the Indoor Arena of the Bannock County Event Center in Pocatello. Admission is free.

Thursday

• The First Thursday Witches Night Market will take place from 6 to 9 p.m. Thursday on the street in front of Healing Hands Metaphysical Store, 429 B St. in downtown Idaho Falls. There will be live music, vendors of “witchy” items, artists, performers, rune readers, clairvoyants, tarot card readers, gem and crystal sales. Admission is free, readings and product prices vary.

• Star Route Brewery, 218 N. Main St. in Pocatello, hosts a free trivia night every Thursday at 7 p.m.

• There will be an open mic at Station Square, 200 S. Main St. in Pocatello, from 7 to 11 p.m. Thursday. Come join in a fun evening with an open mic for poetry, stories and music.

• The Yellowstone Restaurant, 230 W. Bonneville St. in Pocatello, will host First Thursday Wine Pairing from 7 to 9 p.m. Thursday. Prices will vary depending upon wines and foods. Reservations are required. Call 208-234-7000 to get your spot reserved.

Friday

• Zoo Idaho will host Zoo-4-Tots from 10 to 11 a.m. Friday at the Zoo Idaho Education Building, 3101 Avenue of the Chiefs in Pocatello. Preschoolers (ages 2-5) and their parents, grandparents or caregivers will love this program, which includes a short story, activity and animal encounter. Advanced registration is required. Register at zooidaho.org. Cost is $8 for one adult and one child and $2 for each additional child in the same family.

• On Friday at the fairgrounds in Pocatello, kids 19 and under can compete to qualify for the Mike & Sherrylynn Johnson’s Vegas Tuffest Jr. World Championship. Contestants will compete in breakaway roping, barrel racing, goat tying and tie-down roping. The top performers will qualify for the elite Tuffest Jr. World Championship held in Las Vegas. A schedule of events can be found on johnsonsportline.com/events.

• The Party Barn will host a “Find the Fun in Art!” event from 5 to 8 p.m. Friday. The entrance is on the exterior of the back side of the Westwood Mall. Admission is $5 for an individual or $20 for a family. Entry covers all games, activities, take-home art and entertainment. Authors and artists will have their work on display and will be ready to talk to anyone about their craft.

• The June First Friday Art Walk will take place from 5 to 8 p.m. Friday, featuring art, music, food, fashion and more in over 20 downtown shops and restaurants. Admission and parking for this event are free. This month’s event guide listing participating locations will appear in Friday’s Idaho State Journal and at www.historicdowntownpocatello.com.

• The Pocatello Mystic Market will be open from 5 to 9 p.m. Friday at the downtown pavilion, 420 N. Main St. in Pocatello.

• The June First Friday Pub Crawl starts at 7 p.m. at The Union Taproom where you get your event wristband. Then the next stop is at the Pocatello Elks Lodge, then to Star Route Brewery and ending at Oasis Sports Bar. Each of the participating locations will offer drink specials and raffle tickets for each drink you purchase.

• ImPressed Coffee Co., 127 W Burnside Ave. in Chubbuck, hosts open mic night every Friday at 7 p.m. Everyone is welcome.

Friday & Saturday

• The Rock’n Hillbilly Band will perform from 8 p.m. to midnight Friday and Saturday at Portneuf Valley Brewing, 615 S. First Ave. in Pocatello.

Friday, Saturday & Monday

• Old Town Actors Studio, 427 N. Main St., Suite G, in Pocatello, will put on a production of “The Revolutionists” at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Saturday and Monday. Playwright Olympe De Gouge, assassin Charlotte Corday, former queen (and fan of ribbons) Marie Antoinette, and Haitian rebel Marianne Angelle hang out, murder Marat, loose their heads and try to beat back the extremist insanity in the Paris of 1793. What was a hopeful revolution for the people is now sinking into hyper violent hypocritical male rhetoric. Tickets can be purchased at tinyurl.com/PokyOTAS.

Saturday

• The Portneuf Valley Farmers Market will be open on Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the downtown pavilion, 420 N. Main St. in Pocatello.

• The Crafter’s Market is open every Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. inside Station Square at 200 S. Main St. Discover unique and exciting treasures at their new indoor market featuring handmade and handcrafted items.

• The Malad Classic Car & Bike Show will be held from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday on Main Street in Malad. The show is open to all year custom and restored vehicles along with pre-1977 vintage campers, trailers & unique vehicles for judging. There will be local vendors, food, raffle prizes, and music.

• Diamond P GrassRoots Bison, 5801 S. Old Highway 91 in McCammon, will host Baby Bison Days from 11 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Saturday. Come get up close and personal with the bison in a fun and safe way. Rides are at 11 a.m., 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. Reservations are required and can be made by calling 801-623-2715. Cost is $8 per person, and children 2 and under are free.

• The 27th annual Mountain Brewers Beer Fest will take place from noon to 5 p.m. Saturday at Sandy Downs in Idaho Falls. There will be more than 100 breweries, live music, food vendors, a raffle and silent auction. Must be 21 to attend and have a valid photo ID. Tickets through Friday are $40, and tickets purchased the day of the event will be $50. No sales at the gate. Purchase tickets at northamericanbrewers.org.

• The Marshall Public Library is looking to make a “splash” by launching its all-ages 2022 summer reading program. This year’s theme is “An Ocean of Possibilities.” Head over to the library, 113 S. Garfield Ave. in Pocatello, from 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday for the summer kick-off party. People in the community can sign up for the summer reading program at the event. Plus, there will be a bounce house, free treats and food trucks.

• The Gate City Grays will host their home opener at 6 and 8 p.m. Saturday at Halliwell Park in Pocatello. Tickets are $5 and kids 8 and under are free with an adult.

• Star Route Brewery, 218 N. Main St. in Pocatello, hosts Rock Dee House Dueling Pianos at 7 p.m. Saturday. Admission is $20. For reservations, text 208-573-6442.

• The Southeast Idaho Pride Foundation is searching for the “Face of Pride” 2022. Bring your best talent (five minutes maximum), your personal/professional biography, and a completed application to The Warehouse, home of the Westside Players, 1009 S. Second Ave in Pocatello, from 7 to 9 p.m. Saturday. For more information and the application, contact the SEIPF at info@southeastidahopridefoundation.org or message them at facebook.com/SEIPF.

Saturday-June 11

• The Idaho High School Rodeo Association State Championships will be held June 4 to 11 at the Bannock County Event Center. The public can attend for a $6 admission fee. For more information, visit the IHSRA website at ihsraidaho.com.

Sunday

• Goody’s, 905 S. Fifth Ave. in Pocatello, will host DJ trivia at 6:30 p.m. Sunday.

• The Party Barn, inside Westwood Mall in Pocatello, will host a Small Engine Repair Class at 7 p.m. Sunday. This course is geared towards adults, but can take some mature youth as well. Cost is $25.

Monday

• The Pocatello Food Truck Round-Up is open every Monday from 4 p.m. until dark at the Downtown Pavilion, 420 N. Main St. in Pocatello, through the end of September.

Tuesday

• Idaho Fish and Game’s “Take Me Fishing” trailer will be at Edson Fichter Pond in Pocatello from 5 to 8 p.m. Tuesday to get kids excited about fishing. No fishing license required. Check out fishing equipment for free on a first-come, first-served basis.

