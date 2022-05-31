ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Henderson, NY

James C. Ives, Sr., 74, of Henderson

By Submitted by funeral home
wwnytv.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHENDERSON, New York (WWNY) - James C. Ives, Sr., 74, of Henderson, passed away May 30, 2022, at his home surrounded by his family. Mr. Ives was born April 15, 1948, in Malone, NY, son of Kenneth N. and Annette (Charland) Ives. He graduated from Chateaugay High School and the Watertown...

www.wwnytv.com

wwnytv.com

Wayne A. Morgan, 88, of Redwood

REDWOOD, New York (WWNY) - Wayne A. Morgan, 88, of Limestone Road, passed away early Thursday morning at Upstate Medical Center in Syracuse. He was born October 29, 1933 in Raymondville, NY, son of Clyde and Ruby Matson Morgan. He graduated from Norwood-Norfolk Central High School. A marriage to Ann Laramy ended in divorce. His second wife, Barbara Miner, predeceased him.
REDWOOD, NY
wwnytv.com

Scott J. Warren, 58, of DePauville

DEPAUVILLE, New York (WWNY) - Scott J. Warren, 58, of DePauville, NY, passed away peacefully on May 31, 2022, surrounded by his family, friends, and colleagues. He was born on March 24, 1964, in Watertown, NY, son of Raymond and Donna (Daniels) Warren, and he graduated from Watertown High School in 1982.
DEPAUVILLE, NY
wwnytv.com

Scott D. Arnold, 52, of LaFargeville

LAFARGEVILLE, New York (WWNY) - Scott D. Arnold, 52, of SR-411, passed away, Saturday, May 28, 2022. Born on August 19th, 1969 in Lowell, Massachusetts, to Gary and Adelia Dèon Arnold. The family moved to Natural Bridge, NY, when Scott was young and he attended Carthage Central School. He later earned his Bachelor’s Degree in 2016 from Ashford University, majoring in Applied Behavioral Science & Organizational Psychology. Scott worked for Champion International, Deferiet, NY, until its closure. Then he worked for HP Hood, formerly Crowley Foods, LaFargeville, NY, for a time. He was most recently a Front Desk Clerk at Otter Creek Inn, Alexandria Bay, NY. He had a love for music, playing in many local bands throughout the years as a drummer. He was also involved in the local “Upstate Musicians” group, bringing local musicians and bands together across the north country. Scott was an all-around great guy. He loved his family and spending time with his children and grandchildren. He loved to help people and would do so when given the chance. He wanted to be the good in the world and instilled this in others. He will be greatly missed by his family, friends and the community as a whole. Survivors include his daughter, Amber Goodenough and husband, Jeremy, LaFargeville, NY; his son, Brandon Arnold, Philadelphia, NY; the mother of his children, Charleen Arnold, LaFargeville, NY; his companion, Kim Morrison, LaFargeville, NY, and her children, Kayla, Watertown, NY and Drew, FL; a granddaughter, Emersyn Goodenough and “his little buddy”, Mateo; his mother, Adelia Arnold, Nova Scotia; his brother, Brian Arnold, Watertown, NY; his sister, Brenda Hubbard, Watertown, NY; a sister-in-law, June Arnold, Natural Bridge, NY; numerous aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins. His father and a brother, Leland Arnold passed away previously. A Celebration of Life will be 12 pm, Sunday, June 5, 2022 at the LaFargeville American Legion. Arrangements are with Frederick Bros. Funeral Home, Theresa, NY. To leave condolences go to www.frederickbrosfuneralhome.com and access the obituary. Click on the Tribute Wall located on the top left.
WATERTOWN, NY
wwnytv.com

Graveside services for Pamela H. Barclay, 73, of Massena

MASSENA, New York (WWNY) - Graveside services for Pamela H. Barclay, 73, of Urban Drive will be held at 11:00 AM on June 11, 2022 at Pine Grove Cemetery. A celebration of her life will follow the services at the Massena Rod and Gun Club, where friends are encouraged to join her family in sharing memories and enjoy food and friendship.
MASSENA, NY
wwnytv.com

Martin “Marty” R. Berger, 48, of Norfolk

NORFOLK, New York (WWNY) - Arrangements for Martin “Marty” R. Berger, 48 a resident of Norfolk, are incomplete at this time with the Buck Funeral Home in Norfolk. Mr. Berger passed away at his home. A complete obituary will be available when finalized. The Buck Funeral Home in Norfolk is serving the family of Martin R. Berger.
NORFOLK, NY
wwnytv.com

David W. Waite, 80, of Castorland

CASTORLAND, New York (WWNY) - David W. Waite, 80, of Karcher Estates, Castorland, formerly of Champion, died Monday morning, May 30,2022 at the VA Medical Center in Syracuse. David was born on December 25,1941 in Champion, the son of the late Merritt and Helena (Fitzgerald) Waite. He was a 1960 graduate of Carthage Central High School. David served during the Vietnam War with the U.S. Army from 1966-1968. He married the former Linda A. Boni on February 3,1968 at the Champion Methodist Church. Linda died on July 18, 2013. David worked on area farms before learning the trade of carpentry. He started out with Lehman & Zehr Construction which gave him valuable knowledge in the home building arena. He eventually became a self-employed carpenter, building may homes and businesses in the north country. He is survived by two daughters: Beth Duncan of Columbus, GA and Amy Waite of Snellville, GA, five sisters: Irene Astafan, Castorland, Sarah Walseman, Carthage, Ellen Remington, Castorland and Helen Morrisette and Martha McCarthy, both of Cape Vincent, six brothers: Duane of Watertown, George of Champion, Ernest of Watertown, Paul of Castorland, Jerry of Atlanta, GA and John of Houston, TX. A special niece, Laura McCallops of Black River and numerous other nieces and nephews. He is predeceased by his three brothers, Herbert, Howard, and Harold Waite and two sisters, Evelyn McCallops and Mary Greenwood. In keeping with Dave’s wishes, burial with military honors will be held at Hillside Cemetery, Champion at 12:30pm on Sunday, June 5, 2022. There will be a Celebration of Life immediately following the burial at 1:00pm at the Hillbilly Inn, Pleasant Lake. There will be no calling hours. Arrangements are with the Bezanilla-McGraw Funeral Home, Carthage. To leave a condolence, go to www.bezanillafh.com.
CASTORLAND, NY
wwnytv.com

Richard L. “Dick” Main, 85

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Richard L. “Dick” Main, 85, Sulphur Springs passed away suddenly on Sunday, May 29, 2022, at Samaritan Medical Center. He was born on November 27, 1936 to Lester and Nettie (Cobb) Main. and graduated from Sackets Harbor High School in 1955. He worked as a skilled hydraulics assembler for Sicard Industries until he retired in 1991.
WATERTOWN, NY
wwnytv.com

Marjorie H. “Marge” Olley, 80, of Lowville

LOWVILLE, New York (WWNY) - Marjorie H. “Marge” Olley, 80, of Route 812, Lowville, passed away on Monday, May 30, 2022 at her home. The funeral service will be at 1:00 p.m. on Thursday, June 2, 2022 at Iseneker Funeral Home, Inc., Lowville. Burial will follow in Lowville Rural Cemetery. Calling hours are from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. on Thursday, June 2, 2022, prior to the funeral service, at the funeral home. Contributions may be made in memory of Marge Olley to Lewis County Search and Rescue, 7740 W. State Street, Lowville, NY 13367 or Lewis County Humane Society, P.O. Box 682, Lowville, NY 13367. She is survived by three children, Cynthia L. “Cindi” Wilder of Lowville; Bruce W. Olley of Lowville; Robert J. and Tina Olley of Champion; nine grandchildren and twelve great-grandchildren; a brother, Neil “Roger” Hutt and his companion Rosie LaChausse of Croghan; several nieces, nephews and cousins. Marge is predeceased by her husband; a daughter, Tammy Hanno, who died December 12, 1995; and three brothers, Dean Edward “Eddie”, Eugene J., and Gary Hutt. Marge was born on August 3, 1941 in Carthage, NY, a daughter of the late Eugene Joseph and Gladys Reynolds Hutt. She attended school in Port Leyden. On July 18, 1959 she married Richard Olley at St. Martin’s Catholic Church in Port Leyden. Marge worked for Lewis County Extended Care Facility, then for J & L Communications, East Road Adult Home, and lastly for Beaverite in Beaver Falls. Marge also helped manage Dick’s Engine and Machine with her husband. Her husband, Richard “Dick” Olley passed away on October 24, 2009. She enjoyed her family time and her pets, playing cards, board games, crafts, ceramics and bingo. She loved traveling and sightseeing, visiting many places throughout her lifetime. Marge enjoyed watching television and she loved her Kelpytown girls. Condolences may be made online at www.isenekerfuneralhome.com.
LOWVILLE, NY
wwnytv.com

Graveside services for Walter G. “Jerry” Reimer, 71

MADRID, New York (WWNY) - Graveside services for Walter G. “Jerry” Reimer, 71, will be held at 10:30 AM on Wednesday, June 8th at Brookside Cemetery, Waddington, with Brendon Hardy officiating. Jerry passed away on January 7, 2022. Arrangements are under the care and guidance of the Donaldson...
MADRID, NY
wwnytv.com

JCC announces new Administrator in Charge: Dr. Dan Dupee

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - There’s a new leader at Jefferson Community College. Dr. Dan Dupee was named Administrator in Charge at the board of trustees meeting earlier this week. Dupee has been, and is still, Executive Vice President of the college. Dupee becomes Administrator in Charge as Dr....
WATERTOWN, NY
Christine A. Whitmarsh, 71, of Russell

RUSSELL, New York (WWNY) - Christine A. Whitmarsh, age 71, of Russell, passed away on December 15, 2021 at home under the care of her family and hospice. Her family will have a Celebration of Life held at the Russell Fire Hall on Saturday, June 18, 2022 from 1:00 – 4:00 p.m. Arrangements are with French Funeral Home in Edwards. Condolences, memories, and photos may be shared online at www.frenchfuneralhomes.com.
RUSSELL, NY
wwnytv.com

John “Rob” Scarlett, 51, of Hammond

HAMMOND, New York (WWNY) - John “Rob” Scarlett, 51 years old of Hammond, NY passed away on Thursday, May 26th, 2022 at his home. A celebration of life will be held at the Rossie Community Center on Saturday, June 11th, 2022 beginning at 11 am with Reverend Shea Zellweger of the Hammond Presbyterian Church officiating. Rob was born in Rochester, NY on August 3rd, 1970 to John Richard and Elizabeth Anne (Regan) Scarlett. He graduated from Hammond Central School in 1989 with a high school diploma and a BOCES certification in Auto Mechanics. He furthered his education at Alfred State University and earned degrees in Auto Mechanics and Diesel Mechanics. He worked for several local auto repair facilities and marinas throughout his career. Rob could fix anything with an engine on it. He enjoyed spending time with his friends and family. Rob was quite the story teller and could captivate his audience. Rob loved his 14 year old dog, Bear. Rob is survived by his mother Elizabeth Scarlett, one brother Mark (Kim) Scarlett and one sister Amy (James) Furgison all of the Hammond area as well as four nieces Shelyka, Karri, Katarina and Summer and two nephews Cory and Jamie. Rob is predeceased in death by his father John Richard Scarlett and brother Christopher Manning Scarlett. Memorial donations may be made to the Chippewa Fish and Game Club where he enjoyed spending time with friends over the years.
HAMMOND, NY
wwnytv.com

Camie E. Baker, 82, of Watertown

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Camie E. Baker, lifelong resident of Watertown, educator, and public servant, passed away suddenly at home on June 1, 2022 at the age of 82. Born January 14, 1940, Camie was the daughter of Alfred E. and Dorothy J. Everett of Watertown. Camie earned her...
WATERTOWN, NY
wwnytv.com

Hillary lawsuit against Potsdam starts Monday

POTSDAM, New York (WWNY) - More than a decade after he was first detained by Potsdam village police, Nick Hillary is about to have his day in court. Hillary’s lawsuit against the village, two current officers and a former police chief goes to trial in an Albany courtroom Monday.
POTSDAM, NY
wwnytv.com

Mary Ann Pierce, 87, formerly of Ogdensburg

OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - Mary Ann Pierce, age 87, formerly of Ogdensburg and Star Lake, passed away on May 30, 2022 at Clifton-Fine Hospital in Star Lake. Honoring her wishes, there will be no formal services. Arrangements are with French Family Funeral Home in Star Lake. Condolences, memories, and photos may be shared online at www.frenchfuneralhomes.com. Mary Ann was born on March 13, 1935 in Litchfield, OH to the late Wilbur and Cora (Kyser) Feeman. She graduated from Litchfield Central School and married Thomas J. Pierce on February 18, 1962. Mr. Pierce passed away in 2007. Mary Ann worked as the manager of Bell Telephone in Medina, OH before moving to Ogdensburg where she worked as a salesperson for Newberry’s and Hackett’s, retiring in 1995. She is survived by her sons, Brian J. Pierce and Jeff A. Pierce, a sister, Carol Amstutz, and grandsons, Andrew James Pierce and Christopher John Pierce. In addition to her husband, she is predeceased by several siblings. Mrs. Pierce was a really good-hearted person. Her husband and family were her world. She was also an avid Yankee’s fan. Donations in memory of Mary Ann may be made to the Marfan Foundation at www.marfan.org.
OGDENSBURG, NY
wwnytv.com

STAR Center moves to Samaritan

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A medical treatment facility in Watertown is moving to Samaritan Medical Center. The STAR Center for Symptom Treatment and Relief will close on June 30. The center, which provides palliative care, will relocate from Washington Street to the Walker Center for Cancer care and be...
WATERTOWN, NY
wwnytv.com

Darleen A. Kraeger, 66, of Croghan

CROGHAN, New York (WWNY) - Darleen A. Kraeger, 66, of NYS Route 812, Croghan, passed away Saturday, May 28, 2022 at her home. A Celebration of Life Service will be at 11:30 a.m. on Saturday, June 11, 2022 at Iseneker Funeral Home, Inc. with Pastor Wayne Arnold officiating. There will be no calling hours. A luncheon at the Lowville Fire Department will immediately follow the Celebration of Life Service, all are welcome. Burial will be held privately by the family. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to a charity of one’s choice. Darleen is survived by a brother and sister-in-law, Donald and Amy Kraeger of Lowville; a niece and her husband, Danyell and Kirk Robbins and their son, Zachary Robbins, all of Lowville; a nephew, Jason Kraeger of South Carolina, and a niece, Jill Kraeger and her husband, Matt Wendling and their children, Avery and Owen, of Boston, NY, and many cousins. She is predeceased by her parents, and a sister, Rose Marie Locke. Darleen was born on June 1, 1955, a daughter of the late Kenneth C. and Mary Clemons Kraeger. She graduated from Lowville Academy in 1973 and worked for Rossdale’s Dairy in Lowville. She went on to work for the Latex Mill in Beaver Falls for over 20 years, and then she worked at Lewis County General Hospital as a switchboard operator for over 20 years, retiring in January, 2020. She enjoyed bowling at Harrisville Lanes, and played softball in her younger years, and was an avid reader. Most of all, she enjoyed spending time with her family, especially her nieces and nephews. Darleen loved her family reunions, where she served as secretary. Condolences may be made online at www.isenekerfuneralhome.com.
CROGHAN, NY

