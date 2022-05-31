ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Opelousas, LA

Police: Opelousas man dead in Ina Clare Dr. shooting

By Scott Lewis
KLFY News 10
KLFY News 10
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0wxUEH_0fw1R6AO00

OPELOUSAS, La. ( KLFY ) — Opelousas Police are searching for a suspect after a man was found dead in the 1200 block of Ina Clare Dr. Monday morning, May 30.

Opelousas Police Maj. Mark Guillory said the victim has been identified as Kendol Payne, 31, of Opelousas. First responders found Payne dead at the scene just before 1 a.m. Monday morning with multiple gunshot wounds.

2022 interactive map of Acadiana murders and a list of victims

Investigators are currently interviewing people who may have information related to the shooting, said Guidry, and no further information is being released at this time.

Opelousas Police ask anyone with any information related to this shooting to all (337) 948-2500, email to crimetips@opelousaspd.com or call Crime Stoppers at (337) 948-TIPS. You can also visit www.stlandrycrimestoppers.com or use the P3 mobile App.) Tipsters can remain anonymous and can receive up to a $1,000 cash reward.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLFY.com.

Comments / 0

Related
theadvocate.com

6 arrested in string of Garden District armed robberies, Baton Rouge Police say

Six people have been arrested after authorities connected them to a string of armed robberies that upended the Garden District earlier this month. As he spoke during a virtual public safety meeting published on BRPD's Facebook page Friday, Baton Rouge Police Chief Murphy Paul said the suspects, whose names and ages have not been released, were responsible for at least seven attacks over a ten-day span in and around the Baton Rouge neighborhood.
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

BRPD investigates deadly shooting on Brady Street

BATON ROUGE, La (BRPROUD) — Baton Rouge Police Department is investigating a fatal shooting that happened Thursday night in the 2900 block of Brady Street. When officers arrived to the scene, they found 57-year-old Michael Anderson suffering from gunshot wounds. Anderson was pronounced dead on the scene. Anyone with...
BATON ROUGE, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Louisiana Crime & Safety
City
Opelousas, LA
Opelousas, LA
Crime & Safety
wbrz.com

Man shot to death near Plank Road overnight

BATON ROUGE - A person was shot to death in a neighborhood off Plank Road Thursday night. The Baton Rouge Police Department said officers were called to Brady Street around 9:30 p.m. in response to a reported shooting. There, police found Michael Anderson, 57, with multiple gunshot wounds. Anderson died...
BATON ROUGE, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Violent Crime#Opelousas Police Maj
WAFB

Man arrested in shooting death of fiancee

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department, along with help from the US Marshals Fugitive Task Force, arrested a man in connection with the shooting death of his fiancee. Investigators arrested Gerald Smith, 31, on Wednesday, June 1, in the death of his fiancee, Cathy Watson, 41....
BATON ROUGE, LA
KATC News

St. Landry Crime Stoppers: Help needed solving Opelousas homicide

St. Landry Crime Stoppers is asking for help in solving a homicide in the City of Opelousas. On May 30, 2022, officers with the Opelousas Police Department were dispatched to 1217 Ina Clare Dr. for a shooting complaint. Upon arrival, officers discovered 31-year-old Kendol Payne shot multiple times and had died as a result of his injuries.
OPELOUSAS, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KATC News

Church Point man accused in Leonie Street shooting

Police in Church have arrested a man they say is responsible for a shooting at a woman while she was in her vehicle on Leonie Street. Police say on May 26, officers responded to a call of shots fired at a vehicle on Leonie Street in Church Point.
KATC News

One dead in Opelousas shooting

One man died in a shooting early Monday on Ina Clare Drive in Opelousas. Kendol Payne, 31, was pronounced dead at the scene of the 1 a.m. shooting, police say. Officers were called to the 1200 block of Ina Clare and found Payne suffering from multiple gunshot wounds in an apartment.
OPELOUSAS, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Unrestrained Louisiana Man Killed in Late Night Two-Vehicle Crash on LA 30

Unrestrained Louisiana Man Killed in Late Night Two-Vehicle Crash on LA 30. Louisiana – Louisiana State Police reported on June 2, 2022, that on June 1, 2022, shortly after 10:30 p.m., Troopers with Louisiana State Police Troop A began investigating a two-vehicle crash on LA 30 near Copperhead Rd in Ascension Parish. Howard Evans, 36, of Prairieville, Louisiana, died as a result of the crash. Evans was driving west on LA 30 in a 2020 Chevrolet Impala, according to the preliminary investigation. A 2021 Freightliner tanker was being driven east on LA 30 at the same time. Evans crossed the centerline, entered the opposing lane, and collided with the tanker head-on for unknown reasons. The Impala was engulfed in flames after the impact.
PRAIRIEVILLE, LA
KLFY News 10

New Iberia fight ends with woman stabbed

NEW IBERIA, La. (KLFY) — A fight in the 600 block of Robertson St. in New Iberia ended with a woman being stabbed, according to police. Police say they originally responded to a call about the fight in the 300 block of Daigre St., but as they investigated, they found the fight originated on Robertson […]
NEW IBERIA, LA
KPEL 96.5

Murdered Boyfriend Identified Following Arrest of Live-in Girlfriend (UPDATE)

Lafayette Police say 43-year-old Lavar Manuel of Lafayette was the man who was shot to death by his live-in girlfriend - 22-year-old Destiny McAfee - on Saturday, May 28th. According to a press release from LPD, officers got a call shortly before noon on Saturday to check on a home in the 200 block of Guidry Street. That's when officers found Manuel dead inside of the home. Investigators say he was involved in a domestic altercation with McAfee in the early morning. It was during that fight that McAfee allegedly pulled a pistol and shot him.
LAFAYETTE, LA
KLFY News 10

KLFY News 10

17K+
Followers
6K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Acadiana's Local News Leader online and on the air.

 https://klfy.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy