The Gulf Coast has a long history of bottom fishing, reaching all the way back to the 1840s. Commercial fishing for the red snapper was always an important fishery in the area around Pensacola. While the fishery was mainly commercial only, recreational fishing started picking up after WWII. Nowadays the recreational fishery is about 50% of the total tonnage of red snapper pulled out of the Gulf of Mexico.

PENSACOLA, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO