Sailor Moon’s Next Fashion Collab Is With Vans

By editorial standards
NYLON
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJust weeks after Sailor Moon collaborated with Maje back in April, Vans announced on Tuesday, May 31, a new and upcoming collection inspired by the legendary show’s fun-loving characters — and it’s set to drop very soon. Based on Naoko Takeuchi’s ‘90s animated series Sailor Moon,...

www.nylon.com

