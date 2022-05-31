ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UNT announces addition of Furr to women's basketball coaching staff

Denton Record-Chronicle
North Texas coach Jalie Mitchell has added Alex Furr to her staff.

Furr, the former head coach at Panola College, will serve as UNT’s associate head coach. The school made the announcement on Tuesday.

Panola finished 21-8 last season. Furr posted a 50-29 record in three seasons at the school.

Furr spent four seasons at New Mexico Junior College prior to her time at Panola and was named the Women’s Basketball Coaches Association’s assistant coach of the year for junior colleges in 2018.

“As a Texas girl, it is a dream come true to join the staff at UNT,” Furr said in a statement. “I am thrilled to be given this opportunity to work alongside coach Mitchell. She has the reputation of being an incredible person and proven winner.

“I look forward to contributing to the continued success of this elite program and playing a key role in developing these amazing women both on and off the court.”

Furr replaces Kelby Jones, who left UNT’s staff after last season to join the staff at Mississippi State.

“Alex comes highly recommended,” Mitchell said in a statement. “She’s been a successful head coach and outstanding recruiter in her career and will quickly make an impact at UNT.

“She brings with her an incredible work ethic, drive, toughness and a belief in both who she is and what we’re building in Denton. Her competitiveness and the values we share make Alex the perfect fit for our staff and program.”

Furr played at Fresno State, where she started 80 games in a five-year career from 2011-16. She still ranks in the top 10 in program history in free-throw percentage at 79.2.

Furr played at Athens High School, where she was a three-time all-state selection and earned the Texas Association of Basketball Coaches “Miss Texas” award in 2010. She scored 3,169 points in her career.

One of Furr’s top players is coming to UNT with her. Courtlyn Loudermill, a 5-foot-7 guard who averaged 13.1 points and 4.8 rebounds per game last season, committed to UNT over the weekend.

Loudermill was named to the all-conference and All-Region XIV team earlier this year.

Furr and Loudermill are set to join UNT as it comes off a landmark season that included its first appearance in the WNIT since 2002. The Mean Green finished 17-13 and beat Old Dominion in the quarterfinals of the Conference USA tournament before falling Charlotte 66-63 in the semifinals.

UNT received a WNIT bid and fell to Tulsa in the opening round at the Super Pit.

The Mean Green will have several of their top players returning, including senior guard Quincy Noble. The McKinney product was named to the All-C-USA second team after averaging 14.1 points per game last season.

The roster and staff UNT will put around Noble continued to take shape on Tuesday when UNT added Furr to its staff and Loudermill to its recruiting class.

Denton Record-Chronicle

