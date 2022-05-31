Trail Trek

Checking in for vaccination at Fredstrom Elementary School Thursday, June 2. Lincoln, NE (June 3, 2022) The city county health department is launching another series of Covid-19 vaccination clinics, and they’re including shots for 5-11 year old children, the latest group authorized by the C-D-C for vaccination. One clinic was held Thursday, and another is set for Saturday at Lincoln Northeast High School. In the coming week, clinics will be held at the Health Department’s 31st and O Headquarters…and one will be held Tuesday at Arnold Elementary School. (See the times and locations below.)

LINCOLN, NE ・ 21 HOURS AGO