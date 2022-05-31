Trail Trek

(KFOR NEWS June 3, 2022) Weather permitting, work will begin June 7th on I-80 at the Exit 409 (Waverly) interchange. Iowa Civil Contracting Inc. of Victor, Iowa, are contracted to repair pavement repair, seal cracks and joints and apply new pavement marking. On Tuesday, June 7th, eastbound ramps will be...
Lincoln, NE (June 1, 2022) — A total of 147 Husker student-athletes were honored Wednesday, as the Big Ten Conference announced its spring and at-large Academic All-Big Ten teams this afternoon. Nebraska has honorees across 11 programs, including baseball (17), beach volleyball (nine), bowling (eight), men’s golf (seven), men’s...
13th and D Streets in Lincoln Thursday afternoon. (Courtesy of 10-11 News) (KFOR NEWS June 3, 2022) UPDATE FROM OUR MEDIA PARTNER, 10/11 NOW:. A standoff situation in central Lincoln ended with an arrest shortly before 6 p.m. Thursday. The Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office Tactical Response Unit, U.S. Marshals and Lincoln Police surrounded a house near 13th & D Streets for several hours Thursday afternoon.
Lincoln, NE (June 3, 2022) Lincoln Public Schools is hosting two interview fairs this summer to fill nearly 150 open positions across the district. Open positions include bus drivers, transportation paras, food service workers, food service manager trainees, head bakers, head cooks and custodians. The interview fairs will be held...
Checking in for vaccination at Fredstrom Elementary School Thursday, June 2. Lincoln, NE (June 3, 2022) The city county health department is launching another series of Covid-19 vaccination clinics, and they’re including shots for 5-11 year old children, the latest group authorized by the C-D-C for vaccination. One clinic was held Thursday, and another is set for Saturday at Lincoln Northeast High School. In the coming week, clinics will be held at the Health Department’s 31st and O Headquarters…and one will be held Tuesday at Arnold Elementary School. (See the times and locations below.)
(KFOR NEWS June 2, 2022) An inmate is missing from the Community Corrections Center – Lincoln (CCC-L). 30 year old, James Crihfield, was granted permission for a personal furlough to go to a local hospital today. An alert indicated he removed the electronic monitoring device he was wearing. Crihfield...
Lincoln, NE (June 3, 2022) Medical professionals from across Nebraska are calling the increase in gun violence a public health emergency. Members of the Nebraska Hospital Association and Medical Association issued a joint statement today, pledging to work with community partners to address the root causes of violence, and to integrate behavioral and physical health care. The two groups say violence against health care workers has been increasing throughout the pandemic….and is becoming a true public health emergency.
Comments / 0