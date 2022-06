The New York Yankees host the Detroit Tigers in the second game of a three-game series today at 1:05 PM EST. Luis Severino gets the nod for New York after giving up four runs in a loss to the Rays his last time out. He's 3-1 with a 3.38 ERA on the season and threw eight shutout innings against the White Sox in his most recent home start.

