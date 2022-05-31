200 jobs coming to Jackson County

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) – The Arkansas Electric Cooperative Corporation recently began construction of a 122-megawatt solar facility near the site of the former Carl Bailey Generation Station in Augusta. In a news release, officials said construction of the Woodruff County solar facility began in May. “AECC and our...
JACKSON COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - Times up! That’s exactly the case, as strawberry season in Jackson County was cut short. Matthew Davis with the University of Arkansas Division of Agriculture said the weather was the main culprit for the early ending. He said the excessive rain plus cold weather...
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) – The Jonesboro Police Department’s Street Crimes Unit took possession of a home after a years-long fight. According to JPD, an abatement order was signed Friday morning for a home at Melton Drive. At 4 p.m., the Street Crimes Unit served abatement papers to the...
OSCEOLA, Ark. (KAIT) – Electric car manufacturer Envirotech Vehicles announced a partnership with Arkansas-based Olympus Construction to renovate the company’s state-of-the-art manufacturing facility in Osceola. The 580,000 square-feet facility is located at 1425 Ohlendorf Road. Officials say the total cost of the project is estimated to be more...
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KATV/KAIT) – Sheriffs across Arkansas are sounding the alarm on how stressed their county jails are. According to content partner KATV, hundreds of state inmates continue to overcrowd county jails as they wait to be transferred to state prisons. While the state just approved 500 new...
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) – Arkansas State University received approval for the university’s budget proposal for the fiscal year 2023. The proposal was approved by the Arkansas State University System Board of Trustees at their meeting on June 2. According to a news release, the budget includes a 2%...
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) – The U.S. Department of Transportation’s Federal Aviation Administration has awarded $638,685 in Bipartisan Infrastructure Law funding to the Jonesboro Municipal Airport. According to a news release, the airport will use the money to strengthen a runway. “Airports aren’t just travel hubs, they’re also vital...
MEMPHIS, Tenn.– A Keiser, Arkansas man is facing charges after police say they found drugs and weapons in a home Tuesday. Jamie Kimbrough, 35, is charged with possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, and possession of a firearm by certain persons. The Mississippi County Sheriff’s Department said the department’s Street Crimes Unit, […]
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A groundbreaking ceremony for a new state-of-the-art medical facility took place in Jonesboro Wednesday morning. Soon, NEA Baptist will open its newest clinic, consisting of three parts: the Red Wolf Clinic, Urgent Care Plus, and Outpatient Imaging Services. The clinic, which was announced on May 19,...
MARKED TREE, Ark. (KAIT) - A Mississippi coroner confirmed that a woman killed in the Amazon facility in Horn Lake was from Marked Tree. Investigators say the murder happened Friday around noon. DeSoto County Coroner Josh Pounders says Ebony Leshay Crockett, 44, was pronounced dead at the scene. Region 8...
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Hope Found of Northeast Arkansas is calling all bikers for their annual “Ride Against Human Trafficking” on Saturday, May 3. The ride will start at 10 a.m., with registration beginning at 9 a.m. Riders will start at the Harley Davidson in Jonesboro, ride to...
Cabot is a small city 20 miles northeast of Little Rock in Lonoke County, Arkansas. With a population of just over 26,376 people, it is one of the smaller cities in the state. Like many small cities in Arkansas, the modest community of Cabot owes its history and existence to the railroad industry.
BLYTHEVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - A Mississippi County Hospital is battling air conditioner issues as the summer heat continues to rise. According to Mississippi County Hospital System CEO Chris Raymer, the air conditioning unit malfunctioned at Great River Medical Center because the chiller unit, which is used to blow cool air through the building, stopped working.
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (Arkansas Game and Fish Commission) – Not only will the fishing in Arkansas be free on the weekend of June 10-12, but the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission will provide plenty of free opportunities around the state for kids and adults to fish on Saturday, June 11.
HORN LAKE, Miss. (WMC) - Police are investigating a deadly shooting at an Amazon distribution center in Horn Lake. Police were called to the scene at around noon Friday for a report of shots fired. DeSoto County Sheriff’s Office says a woman was shot three times. Police say the...
