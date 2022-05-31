Muskingum University baseball junior catcher and Coshocton High School graduate Devin Ryan was named the D3baseball.com All-Region 7 first team.

This season, Ryan posted a .385 batting average and tallied career-highs in hits (62), runs scored (49), RBIs (33), walks (21), stolen bases (13), home runs (8), and slugging percentage (.627) for the Muskies.

He also tied his career-high with 15 doubles on the season.

A 4-for-4 effort against John Carroll highlighted Ryan's offensive year. Ryan tallied two home runs, five RBIs, one walk, and one stolen base in the Muskies' 12-8 win over the Blue Streaks. Defensively, Ryan was a mainstay behind the plate for Muskingum all season.

Ryan was earlier honored for his outstanding season by receiving All-Ohio Athletic Conference first-team accolades.

This article originally appeared on The Times-Reporter: Former Coshocton standout Devin Ryan named to D3baseball.com All-Region 7 first team