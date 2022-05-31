ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Times-Reporter

Former Coshocton standout Devin Ryan named to D3baseball.com All-Region 7 first team

By The Times-Reporter
The Times-Reporter
The Times-Reporter
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1oz3aM_0fw1PrCM00

Muskingum University baseball junior catcher and Coshocton High School graduate Devin Ryan was named the D3baseball.com All-Region 7 first team.

This season, Ryan posted a .385 batting average and tallied career-highs in hits (62), runs scored (49), RBIs (33), walks (21), stolen bases (13), home runs (8), and slugging percentage (.627) for the Muskies.

He also tied his career-high with 15 doubles on the season.

A 4-for-4 effort against John Carroll highlighted Ryan's offensive year. Ryan tallied two home runs, five RBIs, one walk, and one stolen base in the Muskies' 12-8 win over the Blue Streaks. Defensively, Ryan was a mainstay behind the plate for Muskingum all season.

Ryan was earlier honored for his outstanding season by receiving All-Ohio Athletic Conference first-team accolades.

This article originally appeared on The Times-Reporter: Former Coshocton standout Devin Ryan named to D3baseball.com All-Region 7 first team

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Muskingum University#First Team#Baseball#Sports#Coshocton High School#Times
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
The Times-Reporter

The Times-Reporter

2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
367K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in New Philadelphia, OH from Times Reporter.

 http://timesreporter.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy