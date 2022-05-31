ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kent, OH

Dog dies in fire that severely damages trailer at Kent Park Homes

By Jeff Saunders, Record-Courier
Record-Courier
Record-Courier
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1sUmXV_0fw1Pl9E00

A Tuesday morning fire caused severe damage to a trailer in a Kent trailer park and killed a dog.

Kent Fire Capt. Jamie Samels said the call came in to respond to Kent Park Homes on East Main Street at 8:26 a.m.

"When we pulled up, there was already fire coming out of the windows and heavy smoke coming out of the structure," said Samels. "Fortunately, the resident had safely evacuated prior to us getting there, but unfortunately, her dog passed away in the fire and was kind of trapped and couldn't get out before we got there. Then we found the dog when we searched the trailer and when we were extinguishing the fire."

No firefighters were injured, Samels said.

Samels said he believes the trailer is a total loss, but the resident had family to stay with, so the American Red Cross was not needed. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Firefighters left the scene at around 10:30 a.m., said Samels. The Brimfield, Ravenna city and township, and Stow fire departments provided mutual aid.

Reporter Jeff Saunders can be reached at jsaunders@recordpub.com.

Comments / 3

Related
cleveland19.com

Canton police search for 5 suspects in shooting that left man seriously injured

CANTON, Ohio (WOIO) - Canton police said officers are searching for five individuals wanted in connection to a shooting that left a 44-year-old man seriously injured. According to a news release, the following people are facing charges of attempted murder and complicity to felonious assault:. Montel Alexander Williams, 29. Dillan...
CANTON, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Brimfield Township, OH
Local
Ohio Accidents
Kent, OH
Crime & Safety
City
Ravenna, OH
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
City
Kent, OH
whbc.com

Mother Charged: Children Left Home Alone, Dead in Fire

AKRON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – An Akron mother left her 8- and 10-year-old disabled children home alone, according to fire investigators. She now faces charges in their fiery deaths. 33-year-old Masiame Donzo is in the Summit County Jail, charged with reckless homicide. Donzo had to be contacted...
AKRON, OH
cleveland19.com

Mother arrested following death of 2 children in Akron house fire, police say

SUMMIT COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - The mother of two children killed in an Akron house fire Monday evening has been arrested, Akron Police said. The mother, 33-year-old Masiame Donzo, has been charged with endangering children and reckless homicide, according to police. No adult or guardian was home at the time...
AKRON, OH
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

Multiple people, including 1-year-old, taken to hospital after Cleveland crash

CLEVELAND (WJW) – Several people, including a young child, were taken to the hospital after a multi-vehicle crash in Cleveland Thursday evening. It happened at the intersection of E. 156th Street and Miles Avenue. According to officials, EMS transported a 20-year-old woman in critical condition, a 21-year-old woman and 34-year-old man in serious condition and […]
CLEVELAND, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Trailer Park#Firefighters#Accident#The American Red Cross#Stow
cleveland19.com

18-year-old Cleveland man dies after being shot in Slavic Village

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - An 18-year-old Cleveland man died Wednesday after being shot while walking down a street in Slavic Village. Cleveland police said Samell Watt and two other people were walking down Anson Avenue near E. 49th Street around 2 p.m. when someone inside a white SUV drove by and fired shots at the group.
CLEVELAND, OH
huroninsider.com

One hospitalized following crash on SR 113

BERLIN HEIGHTS – A man was hospitalized Monday evening following a single-vehicle crash on State Route 113 in Florence Township. According to a report from the Erie County Sheriff’s Office, the crash occurred when a 2016 Toyota Corolla was traveling eastbound when it exited the roadway. It then struck two mailboxes, entered the roadway, exited the roadway again, and struck a tree.
ERIE COUNTY, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
cleveland19.com

Have you seen this missing Summit County man?

SUMMIT COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - The Summit County Sheriff’s Office asked the community to help find missing David Benjamin Kovach. He is known to be in northern Summit County and Cuyahoga County, according to the sheriff’s office. Call Det. Hostetler at 330-643-2181 if you see Kovach or know...
SUMMIT COUNTY, OH
27 First News

Storm leaves behind heavy damage in Newton Falls

NEWTON FALLS, Ohio (WKBN) — Wednesday night’s storm was pretty strong in some areas. One of the areas that saw the most damage was Newton Falls. Bob James’ house on Fairview Avenue in Newton Township shows the root system of a large tree that came down in the backyard that at least 15 feet tall.
NEWTON FALLS, OH
cleveland19.com

Man shot by CMHA police officer at apartment building in Cleveland

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A man was shot by a Cleveland Metro Housing Authority police officer at an apartment building Thursday evening, according to Cleveland Police. The incident happened at the Union Square apartments located at East 98th and Union Avenue around 5:45 pm. The man in his 40s was...
CLEVELAND, OH
Record-Courier

Record-Courier

2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
347K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Kent, OH from Kent Ravenna Record-Courier.

 http://record-courier.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy