Brown County, SD

As much as 7 inches of rain leave some Brown County, township roads underwater

By Elisa Sand, Aberdeen News
American News
3 days ago
 3 days ago
After a holiday weekend full of moisture, multiple Brown County roads are underwater, but which ones are impassable will change as the water makes its way to rivers and creeks.

Highway Superintendent Dirk Rogers provided a brief report to the Brown County Commission during Tuesday's regular meeting. Rogers said he of knew of parts of at least five roads that were underwater in addition to regular trouble spots. Highway workers were still evaluating the situation, he said.

According to the National Weather Service, 4.09 inches of rain fell in Aberdeen throughout the three-day weekend, with 3.45 inches on Monday alone. Prior to the commission meeting, Rogers said parts of northern and central Brown County received up to 7 inches of rain during the weekend.

"It's going to be wacky here today and tomorrow," Rogers said in his report to the commission.

That's because the water is making its way through the county to river channels and, as that happens, it's going to run over the top of different roads, Rogers said after the meeting. That means various roads will closed for a short time before reopening once the water passes.

Barricades will be used to warn motorists of places that are underwater, but it will be a fluid situation, he said.

Emergency Management Director Scott Meints was not at the meeting, but encouraged drivers to use caution on rural roads.

There are township and county roads that are underwater and a few culverts were washed out by the rain, he said. There were also reports of a few basements with water seeping into them, he said, which isn't uncommon when there's so much rain.

New flooding forecasts are in the works, Meints said.

In other action, commissioners heard a report about the 2020 county audit from Jeff Schaefer with South Dakota Legislative Audit. Schaefer said there were no problems or concerns with the audit.

