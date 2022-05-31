ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cape Cod Times

Man dies in suspected drowning at Falmouth Heights Motor Lodge

By Sarah Carlon, Cape Cod Times
 3 days ago
A man rescued from a Falmouth motel pool on Monday has died, according to the Cape and Islands District Attorney’s Office.

At 6:25 p.m. on Monday, Falmouth police received a 911 call from an employee at the Falmouth Heights Motor Lodge about a suspected drowning, assistant district attorney Tara Miltimore said in an email.

When police arrived, they saw a man being pulled out of the pool at the lodge on Falmouth Heights Road. Responders from the Falmouth Fire Department began CPR on the unidentified man, Miltimore emailed, who was taken to Falmouth Hospital, where he later succumbed to his injuries.

The incident is still under investigation by the Falmouth Police Department, Massachusetts State Police detectives with the Cape and Islands District Attorney’s Office, and the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.

Cape Cod Times

Cape Cod Times

