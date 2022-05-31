ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Zao Theatre in Gold Canyon presents 'It's Just Music' June 11

 4 days ago

A Zao Theatre alumni concert fundraiser — one day with two shows — is 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. June 11 at 6338 S. Kings Ranch Road in Gold Canyon.

Tickets are $32 for adults and $18 for children ages 5-12. No children under 5 will be admitted, including babes in arms, according to zaotheatre.com . For information, call 480-924-5122 or email shows@zaotheatre.com .

“How do you raise funds for a theatre? You put on a fundraising concert revisiting some of Zao’s most beloved musical productions from days gone by. Two shows. One day only,” according to a release. “It is with your support that we will reach the top of this mountain and continue to bring live theater to the East Valley,” it states.

The show is a fundraiser to benefit the “Brick by Brick Capital Campaign” to purchase a permanent home for Centerstage Church and Zao Theatre.

“A donation may be added to your purchase prior to checkout. Thank you for your support,” it states at zaotheatre.com.

In November 2021 Zao Theatre was informed that its lease had been terminated, the release states.

“Our theatre family was devastated at the loss, the place we had spent six years making memories was being taken from us and we had to find something new,” it states. “Fast forward a couple of months, God provided a fantastic opportunity a few miles down the road in Gold Canyon. We were given a new beautiful space that we now have the opportunity to purchase — so that we can ‘promise we’ll never go away again.’ To that end, Centerstage Church and Zao Theatre instated a ‘Brick by Brick Capital Fund’ drive.”

