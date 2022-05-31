ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Pediatric psychologist: Better access to mental health resources a must as firearms become leading cause of death in children

By Joe Gorchow
CBS Miami
CBS Miami
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0syJPV_0fw1Pey900

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Mental Health America ranks Florida 49th nationally in access to mental health resources. A South Florida pediatric psychologist says better access is a must with the rise in gun-related deaths for children.

“Mental health right now seems like it’s a privilege because a lot of people aren’t able to access it,” said Dr. Natasha Poulopoulos.  “Waitlists are exceptionally long.”

Poulopoulos says we have a mental health crisis in access, coupled with increased gun violence.

Data shared by the CDC reveals in 2020, firearms were the leading cause of death for those 19 and younger.

More gun violence, more trauma.

“If you’re about five blocks from where gun violence it’s going to impact your mental health directly,” said Poulopoulos.  “We want to minimize traumatic experiences in kids.”

In 2018, the Florida legislature passed the Marjory Stoneman Douglas Public Safety Act.

It came after the Parkland shooting, which killed 17.

“Children are afraid to go to school.” said State Rep. Dan Daley.  “That’s not any way we should be living in this country.”

Daley points to some positives of the legislation, like the red flag law.  It allows law enforcement to remove firearms from people deemed dangerous.

“You can’t put a number on the number of lives that’s potentially been saved in this state,” added Daley.

Daley hopes for more regulation surrounding what he calls the mass shooters’ weapon of choice, the AR-15 style rifle.

“We can do it responsibly and well-regulated, so you don’t have an 18-year-old kid going into my alma mater killing 17 people,” said Daley.

CBS News reported variations of the AR-15 were used in this month’s massacre in Uvalde, Texas, at a school, at a Buffalo supermarket, and in the Parkland shooting in 2018.

Violent acts, Dr. Poulopoulos says, cannot always be viewed through the prism of mental health disorders.

“Hate is not a mental disorder,” she said.  “Neither is racism, xenophobia, homophobia, and transphobia.  Those are views of the world that are dangerous and scary.”

She says that mental illness does not make one more prone to commit violent acts.

“Individuals with mental health disorders are 2.5 times more likely to be the victim than the perpetrator of a crime,” said Poulopoulos.

Connecticut U.S. Senator Chris Murphy said Sunday that Florida’s gun law “signals” what’s possible on a federal level following the shooting in Uvalde, killing 19.

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Miami

Transgender youth treatment under fire in Florida again

MIAMI (AP) - Florida health officials have asked the state medical board to draft new policies that would likely restrict gender dysphoria treatments for transgender youth as the state amps up its ongoing attacks on the treatments amid the country's culture wars.The officials are also arguing that such treatments should not be covered by Medicaid.In a lengthy report dated Thursday, the Florida Agency for Health Care Administration said puberty blockers, cross-sex hormones, and sex reassignment surgery have not been proven safe or effective in treating gender dysphoria. Tom Wallace, the state's deputy director of Medicaid, signed off on the report.In response,...
FLORIDA STATE
CBS Miami

Florida COVID-19 vaccine requirement dropped after state threat

TALLAHASSEE - After the state threatened to impose a $27.5 million fine, Gov. Ron DeSantis said Friday that the Special Olympics USA Games will not have a COVID-19 vaccination requirement next week in Orlando. The Florida Department of Health sent a notice Thursday to Special Olympics International threatening to assess the fine for 5,500 violations of a state prohibition on vaccination mandates. Florida Surgeon General Joseph Ladapo, who doubles as secretary of the Department of Health, said the state had worked with Special Olympics officials for six months to resolve the vaccination issue. "How can you force people to take a vaccine in...
FLORIDA STATE
CBS Miami

Schools operating as normal Friday despite approaching tropical system

MIAMI – South Florida schools are operating as normal Friday despite approaching tropical system.However, they are addressing weather concerns."Our district is working closely with emergency management officials to monitor the approaching tropical system and its potential impact on Broward County. We will continue to provide updates if there is any impact on school operations next week," said Broward Superintendent Vickie Cartwright.And Miami-Dade County tweeted, "We expect heavy rain and flash flooding on Friday… we urge parents to use extreme caution when driving and during drop-off and release times." Schools in Monroe County, which is under a tropical storm warning, are already on summer break.
MIAMI, FL
CBS Miami

Post-Memorial Day surge in COVID testing

MIAMI (CBSMiami) — There’s a surge in COVID cases compared with a year ago and that is leading to more people being tested at sites around South Florida. FIU infectious disease expert Dr. Aileen Marty tells CBS4’s Peter D’Oench, “My biggest concern is right now there are five times more cases than we had last year on Memorial Day. We have very aggressive sub variants circulating. In terms of the number of cases it is alarming here in Miami-Dade and Broward we are hovering near 20% in positivity that is documented.” She added, “That fortunately is not translating into alarming hospitalization rates...
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
Miami, FL
Local
Florida Society
State
Florida State
Local
Florida Health
CBS Miami

Florida man killed in Colorado avalanche identified

MIAMI (AP) - Authorities have released the name of a man who was killed in a rock fall and avalanche that also injured two other climbers at Rocky Mountain National Park.The Boulder County coroner's office identified the victim Friday as 25-year-old Christopher Clark, of Land O' Lakes, Florida.Two New Mexico climbers were injured in Sunday's avalanche. Michael Grieg, 27, of Albuquerque was airlifted by helicopter and hospitalized at Medical Center of the Rockies. Lillian Martinez, 24, of Albuquerque, suffered minor injuries.A helicopter crew on Tuesday lifted Clark's body from the avalanche zone on Mount Meeker, where rescuers worked in winter conditions in terrain above 11,500 feet (3,505 meters) at the site near Dreamweaver Couloir. Climbers in the area witnessed the slide.
MIAMI, FL
CBS Miami

Jif recall prompts Disney to pull peanut butter treats from menus

The impact of the Jif recall is reverberating at Disney World, which is no longer offering peanut butter-laden snacks at its Florida theme park due to shortages of the product. The holes in Disney's menu offerings come as federal health officials caution Americans against eating a range of baked goods, sandwiches, candy, trail mix and ready-to-eat salad products made with recalled Jif peanut butter, with a growing number of snacks pulled from stores and vending machines nationwide amid a multi-state outbreak of salmonella. At least 16 people from 12 states have been infected, with two hospitalized, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention...
FLORIDA STATE
CBS Miami

Florida 'Red-Flag' law eyed amid gun debate

TALLAHASSEE - As a national debate rages over gun laws after last month's mass shooting at a Texas elementary school, proponents of "red-flag" policies point to a Florida law as a model for states seeking to strip deadly weapons from people who could cause harm.The Florida law, which allows authorities to take guns from people found to pose a "significant danger" to themselves or others, has drawn pushback from Second Amendment advocates and some law-enforcement officials.But supporters say the law --- used thousands of times since the Republican-controlled Legislature approved it in 2018 --- has saved an untold number of...
FLORIDA STATE
CBS Miami

Contractors challenge new Florida insurance law

TALLAHASSEE - Less than a week after Florida lawmakers rushed to make property-insurance changes, a contractors group Tuesday filed a constitutional challenge that targets a new restriction on attorney fees in lawsuits against insurance companies. The Restoration Association of Florida and Air Quality Assessors, LLC, an Orlando firm that does work such as mold testing and leak detection, filed the lawsuit in Leon County circuit court. It came after lawmakers last week passed a measure (SB 2-D) to try to bolster a troubled property-insurance market that has led to homeowners losing coverage and seeing spiraling premiums. Lawmakers gave final approval...
FLORIDA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Firearms#Mental Disorder#Cdc#Mental Health Disorders#Cbsmiami#Mental Health America#State
CBS Miami

New condo safety law will cost some communities

TAMARAC – Florida's vast condo communities are preparing for big changes after the legislature approved a safety bill during the recent special session.To prevent another Surfside tragedy that claimed 98 lives a year ago, lawmakers approved a bill that requires all buildings at least three-stories high to be Recertified after 30 years – 25 years if within three miles of the coast – set aside reserves for repairs and require inspection reports to be given to condo owners.Gryte Kuncaitis has lived at Lime Bay in Tamarac for 10 years. She is treasurer of the condo board and concerned about the...
TAMARAC, FL
CBS Miami

South Florida Dems praise President's plea for Congress to pass gun reform

TALLAHASSEE – South Florida leaders on Capitol Hill are providing insight to CBS4 following President Joe Biden's plea for Congress to pass gun control reform.Congressman Ted Deutch called Biden's speech on Thursday night powerful. He says the steps Biden outlined for Congress to take are the same measures discussed on Thursday in the House Judiciary Committee. "The House is going to do it next week," said Deutch about when the House will vote on gun control reform.  "Then there will be pressure on the Senate.  The president needs to keep leaning in to make this an issue for everybody."Deutch shared...
FLORIDA STATE
CBS Miami

Florida’s legislature might serve as the road map for national gun reform

TALLAHASSEE (CBSMiami) – Efforts commence on Capitol Hill to create bipartisan gun reform.  Florida’s legislature might serve as the road map to do so. The Sunshine State passed such legislation following the 2018 Parkland school shooting. “You look down a hallway of a school, a place where kids are supposed to grow up and learn, prepare themselves for the future,” said former State Rep. Jared Moskowitz.  “Instead, you see a warzone.” Moskowitz served in the 97th District, right next door to Parkland.  Seventeen were killed in the massacre.  In the 48 hours that followed, Moskowitz asked state leaders to tour the school. “They were...
FLORIDA STATE
CBS Miami

FWC IDs woman killed in Keys parasailing accident

KEY WEST (CBSMiami) – The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conversation Commission has identified the woman killed in a parasailing accident in the Keys Monday. According to FWC, weather conditions took a turn for the worse, causing the parasail chute to become controlled by the wind and not the boat operator. With the parasail pegged, the term for when the vessel is no longer in control of the chute, FWC said “the Captain cut the line tethered to three victims.” Shortly after, the three victims then collided with the Old Seven Mile Bridge. Supraja Alaparthi, 33, was pronounced dead on the scene. Two children, identified as 10-year-old Sriakshith Alaparthi and 9-year-old Vishant Sadda, were injured in the accident. Sadda was taken to a local hospital for additional treatment.
KEY WEST, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Kids
NewsBreak
Mental Health
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Public Health
CBS Miami

Tips to Keep your family and home safe during hurricane season

FPL STORM TIPSKeep your family and home safe during hurricane seasonAt FPL, safety is the cornerstone of our commitment to customers and employees. Thirty years after the season that brought the unprecedented devastation of Hurricane Andrew and five after the destruction caused by Hurricane Irma, it is more important than ever to proactively plan for the upcoming hurricane season. FPL urges Floridians to be prepared and be aware of potential safety hazards at all times, especially before, during and after severe weather.Below are tips to help you and your family stay safe during hurricane season.Before a storm threatensDevelop your emergency...
FLORIDA STATE
CBS Miami

Deal reached on manatee habitat protections

TALLAHASSEE - Environmental groups and federal wildlife officials have reached a deal to upgrade habitat protections for manatees, which suffered a record number of deaths last year in Florida waters. The agreement, announced Wednesday, requires the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service to undertake long-discussed revisions of "critical habitat" for Florida manatees by Sept. 12, 2024. The agreement came after the Center for Biological Diversity, Defenders of Wildlife and the Save the Manatee Club filed a lawsuit in February in federal court in Washington, D.C. The groups said they had waited more than a decade for the U.S. Fish and Wildlife...
FLORIDA STATE
CBS Miami

Sandbags to be distributed at several South Florida locations

MIAMI - Due to potential significant flooding from the tropical disturbance coming off the Yucatan Peninsula, several South Florida cities will be distributing sandbags to their residents on Friday. Here are the locations:City of Miami -- will be distributing sandbags at the following locations, from 7:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.:Grapeland Park - 1550 NW 37th Ave and Little Haiti Soccer Park - 315 NE 62 Street. City of Fort Lauderdale -- will be distributing free sandbags at Mills Pond Park, 2201 NW 9th Ave, from 8 a.m. - 12 p.m.Pembroke Pines -- will have a sandbag site open Friday, from 7 am to 4...
MIAMI, FL
CBS Miami

South Florida experienced flooding, heavy rain from tropical system

MIAMI — The storm that moved slowly through South Florida on Friday and Saturday brought heavy rain, flooding and enough wind to knock down a few trees in our area. At least one tree had fallen over a house in Pompano Beach displacing its residents. The system was slowly moving away from South Florida on Saturday afternoon as the forecast predicted a hot and sunny Sunday. Officials across South Florida had warned drivers about road conditions, but many vehicles had to be towed after stalling trying to navigate flooded streets.From Brickell to West Kendall and from Homestead to Palm Beach, flooding was heavy...
FLORIDA STATE
CBS Miami

All of South Florida under Tropical Storm Warning until further notice

MIAMI - A Tropical Storm Warning and Flood Watch are in effect for all of South Florida due to the disturbance we are tracking NE of the Yucatan Peninsula.The flood watch is in effect through Sunday morning due to the potential for 4 to 8 inches of rain with isolated higher rainfall totals possible through Monday morning. It has not been designated as a Tropical Depression or Tropical Storm yet because it does not yet have a closed well-defined low level center of circulation. But Hurricane Hunters found it does have tropical storm force winds. The latest advisory...
MIAMI, FL
CBS Miami

Flood insurance rates expected to soar for thousands of South Floridians as hurricane season begins

MIAMI - June 1st kicks off Hurricane season, and this year hundreds of thousands of homeowners on South Florida will see their flood insurance rate spike. FEMA rolled out its Risk Rating 2.0 system on April 1st, which for the first time in 50 years, changes how the agency assesses a property's flood risk. FEMA's new formula factors in the amount of rainfall, cost of rebuild, sea level rise, and flood risk. According to FEMA, in the past homeowners with lower property values were shouldering a higher financial burden than homeowners with more expensive properties. The new risk...
MIAMI, FL
CBS Miami

South Florida waking up to higher prices at the pump, again

MIAMI - A year ago, you were paying an average of $2.861 a gallon for regular gas in Florida. On Wednesday, the current average for the same gasoline jumped to $4.645. In Fort Lauderdale, the average for regular is $4.67 and in Miami-Dade, it is $4.64, according to the AAA. The surging, almost daily, increase in gas prices has affected prices elsewhere. From prices at your local supermarkets to prices at your favorite fast-food restaurant. Petroleum prices increased on Tuesday after the European Union agreed to block the majority of oil imports from Russia because of its invasion of...
MIAMI, FL
CBS Miami

Miami Weather: Afternoon storms ahead of tropical disturbance

MIAMI -- Afternoon storms are in the mix for Thursday across South Florida ahead of a tropical disturbance that's set to drop inches of rain Friday and into Saturday. The low-pressure system, while disorganized, is expected to strengthen into a tropical depression or tropical storm as it moves northeast toward portions of the Florida Keys and the Peninsula.Tropical storm watches/warnings could be issued for these areas later today.Regardless of development, heavy rainfall is expected in South Florida beginning as soon as early Friday morning and lasting through the day and evening.Squalls of heavy rain will be coupled with gusty winds and even an occasional tornado. Heavy rains can produce flash floods, and rainfall amounts could be anywhere between 6"-8" as a result.Rain is expected to taper off later in the morning Saturday, with a mix of sun and clouds to follow. Temperatures will stay warm this weekend nearing 90 degrees. 
MIAMI, FL
CBS Miami

CBS Miami

Miami, FL
61K+
Followers
19K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

It’s all about news, weather, entertainment, politics and even a bit of good news as well. It’s all brought to by a great team of web and TV journalists combined with the power of CBS4 News in Miami.

 https://miami.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy