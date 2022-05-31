ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Largo, FL

‘Gator involved’ in death of man found dead in lake at Florida golf course

By CBSMiami.com Team
 3 days ago

LARGO (AP) — Police in Florida say a man died searching for Frisbees in a lake at a disc golf course where people are warned by signs to beware of alligators.

The unidentified man was looking for Frisbees and other discs in the water and “a gator was involved,” the Largo Police Department said in an email Tuesday. No other details were immediately released.

Police said gator trappers are responding to Taylor Lake, a part of the 153-acre (62-hectare) John S. Taylor Park in Largo, a suburb of St. Petersburg.

The park’s website notes that patrons can “discover the sport of disc golf on a course set in the natural beauty of this park.” The course is set along the lake, which has no-swimming signs posted along it.

Now, police are telling people to avoid the lake while the investigation continues.

Joanne Roedema Biggar
3d ago

He should have left the frisbees in the lake & bought new ones!! Lakes have gators & there were signs.

James Burton
3d ago

what was he thinking?....... that on par with trying to beat the bright line train at the crossing...😎... I almost made it!

