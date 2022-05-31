ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marion, OH

Briefs: Sen. Brown to hold summer manufacturing camp in Marion

By Marion Star
The Marion Star
The Marion Star
 3 days ago

Marion County among 15 Ohio counties to hold summer manufacturing camps

WASHINGTON, D.C. — U.S. Senator Sherrod Brown (D-OH) announced the start of his office’s annual summer manufacturing camps around the state. For the 10th straight year, the camps will allow Ohio businesses, educators and community leaders to partner together to help young Ohioans learn about manufacturing jobs available in Ohio.

Last year, students returned to in-person summer manufacturing camps for the first time since the start of the pandemic. Students in at least 15 counties, including Marion, will be able to learn in-person about modern manufacturing at this year’s camps.

Brown’s office started organizing these camps in 2013. Summer manufacturing camps start in early June and will run through August. The Marion County camp is slated for July 25 - 28.

The summer manufacturing camps help introduce kids and their parents to an up-to-date, real-world understanding of American manufacturing. Campers visit local manufacturers, tour plants, and work with their peers on hands-on projects specific to their communities. The ages or grades for each camp are determined by local organizers.

Coffee and a discussion for grandparents raising grandchildren

The Ohio District 5 Area Agency on Aging Inc. will host a discussion about grandparents raising grandchildren. The hope is to gain insight into the challenges, barriers, and issues that grandparents may have raising their grandchildren. Feedback may help with setting up initiatives, programs and services in this area.

Millions of grandparents in the United States are raising their grandchildren. More than 6.1 million children under 18 live in their grandparents’ households. Focusing on physical, mental, and financial health is critical if these individuals are their grandchild’s primary caregivers.

Individuals are invited to join representatives from the Area Agency on Aging from 9 - 11 a.m. on June 17, at the Marion Chamber of Commerce, 267 W. Center St. #200.

Resource, services, and program information will be on hand.  Applications for some programs will be available during the event.

All attendees will leave with a goodie bag containing helpful information. Coffee and refreshments will be served, and a door prize drawing will be held for attendees. The public is welcome and encouraged to attend. RSVP is not required.

For more information about this event, contact Karen Hagerman at 567-247-6487.

Upcoming meeting:

• NCOESC Board of Governor, 5 p.m., Thursday, North Central Ohio Educational Service Center, Tiffin

Office, 928 W. Market St., Suite A, Tiffin

This article originally appeared on Marion Star: Briefs: Sen. Brown to hold summer manufacturing camp in Marion

