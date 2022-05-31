ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln County, OR

Oregon State Police/Newport activity log May 17-29

 3 days ago

SP22116481 05/17/2022 17:37 Officer #53134 KOLACZ, BRYAN. A level three sex offender on probation was observed at an apartment complex in Newport off NE 36th Street by law enforcement. The suspect was known to law enforcement. The suspect was on probation out of Tillamook County and a specific condition states he...

OREGON STATE
kezi.com

Motorcyclist killed after hitting travel trailer

LANE COUNTY, Ore. - A Eugene man is dead after hitting a travel trailer southeast of Junction City Thursday evening. According to the Lane County Sheriff's Office, Edward Peters. 55, was driving southbound on a 1999 Honda motorcycle, when he hit a travel trailer being backed into a driveway. This...
LANE COUNTY, OR
Lebanon-Express

Fire update: Millersburg manufacturer's 15,000th home is family's new lease on life

Every day, Donny White has to drive 40 miles through everything that burned. The Oregon Department of Transportation maintenance worker commutes from his rental in Mill City alongside the Santiam River, past the property where his family’s home stood, along the scorched hillsides and burned-out foundations of forests and towns razed in the 2020 Labor Day fires.
MILL CITY, OR
CBS San Francisco

Sonoma County man dies in cliff plunge on Oregon coast

BROOKINGS Ore. (CBS SF) -- A Sonoma County resident of Penngrove fell to his death in Oregon on Sunday, according to the Curry County Sheriff's Office.Nam Ing, 56, a photographer, had been hiking with friends when he slipped from the trail and fell nearly 300 feet to the rocks on the shoreline below, authorities said.Ing had been walking at the Natural Bridges Viewpoint, 20 miles south of Gold Beach. The sheriff's office said that it is frequently called to that area for rescues.Sheriff's deputies and other first responders arrived at the scene and used a rope system to reach Ing, who was pronounced deceased by an EMT from the Brookings Fire and Rescue Department.Oregon state police, Cal Ore life flight ambulance and the Cape Ferrelo fire department assisted with the recovery and the U.S. Coast Guard also responded with a helicopter."This is such a tragedy and, from all of us here at the Curry County Sheriff's Office, we send our condolences to the Ing family," the department said  in a statement.
SONOMA COUNTY, CA
Big Country News

Oregon National Guard Airmen Save Lives in Idaho

BOISE, Idaho – Two Idahoans are alive today thanks to the quick and skillful reaction of some of America’s most elite service members. After completing a day of small arms training, Airmen with the 125th Special Tactics Squadron (STS), Oregon Air National Guard, were in a convoy heading to Gowen Field, Idaho, May 15, 2022, when an accident unfolded in front of them.
IDAHO STATE
pdxmonthly.com

Is Clackamas County the Florida of Oregon?

An analogy, for your consideration: Clackamas County is to Oregon as Florida is to the rest of the United States. The county is currently in the final throes of a ballot-counting disaster that is ripe for dissection by conspiracy theorists on all sides (Vote by mail is corrupt and needs to be replaced! No, the county clerk is a Trump acolyte who is actively trying to undermine faith in the system! Commence panic!), recalling the dimpled ballots, hanging chads, and drawn-out vote count and recount of Florida, 2000.
CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR
kezi.com

New details come to light about Zadeh Kicks

EUGENE, Ore. -- New information is coming to light about the voluntarily dissolved Eugene based sneaker company Zadeh Kicks LLC and its owner Michael Malekzadeh. Customers of the company are speaking out, saying they lost thousands of dollars. One of them is Texas resident Jason Moona. He started purchasing from...
EUGENE, OR
klcc.org

Oregon DMV has temporarily closed ten percent of its field offices

The Oregon DMV says it’s closing a half-dozen field offices for the next three months because it doesn't have enough employees to keep them open. The DMV says the summer months are its busiest time of year. That’s in part because teenagers are more likely to take their driving test during the summer. The agency says a lack of staff has caused last-minute closures of many of its offices. By shifting employees to higher-demand locations, the DMV hopes to provide a more predictable level of service, even if that means cutting off some communities entirely in the short term.
KXL

Oregon OSHA Offers Resources On New Heat Rules

(Salem, OR) — Oregon OSHA wants workers and employers to know about rules for working in hot weather. The rules take effect June 15th and start when the temperature hits 80 degrees. Hotter temperatures have more requirements for water, rest breaks, and working in pairs. The rules require training for some employees. OSHA offers a heat illness prevention online course. There are also fact sheets about the rules and how to prevent heat illness. The Oregon OSHA website has links to the materials.
SALEM, OR
beachconnection.net

Effervescent Juneteenth Festival Returns to S. Oregon Coast's Coos Bay

(Coos Bay, Oregon) – One part of the southern Oregon coast is about to whoop it up in style. (Coos Bay's Cape Arago Lighthouse, courtesy Oregon's Adventure Coast) Coos Bay's Coos History Museum will be putting on the second annual Juneteenth Celebration on June 18 and 19, with a special talk held on June 14. It's going to be a great party with outstanding music, but also a chance to learn new things, watch some history happen, and honor a special day that memorializes the freeing of black slaves in the U.S.
canbyfirst.com

Oregon Renaissance Faire Returns to Canby this Weekend

A blast from the past will come to life in Canby this weekend — and it’s not just because it’s one of the first large in-person events to return to the Clackamas County Fairgrounds this summer after nearly three years due to Covid-19. The beloved Oregon Renaissance...
CANBY, OR

