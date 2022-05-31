ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Why Prince Harry's Security Fears Likely Aren't an Issue at the Platinum Jubilee After Court Fight

By Kristyn Burtt
 3 days ago
The final details are in place for Queen Elizabeth II’s Platinum Jubilee this week, and the big question as to whether Prince Harry , Meghan Markle and their children, Archie, and Lilibet will attend have long been answered. But we have to remember, it was quite a road to make sure Harry felt that it was safe to take his family aboard.

Back in February, he mounted a court fight against the U.K. government, asking for legal protection that he was willing to foot the bill for completely , just to make sure his kids were safe and sound. At the time, his lawyer Shaheed Fatima laid out what was on the line, via the Associated Press , that he “does not feel safe when he is in the U.K. given the security arrangements applied to him.” With the family firmly ensconced in the Frogmore Cottage for the duration of the special events, there must have been some last-minute negotiations to make sure the Sussexes were in attendance.

According to the U.K.’s The Times , the Royal and VIP Executive Committee gave Harry, Meghan, and the kids “a form of exceptional status” while they were visiting. So, the couple will be receiving “the high-level publicly funded security provided by the Metropolitan Police that they enjoyed” before they left their senior royal roles — but only at the official events they attend this week. If they choose to do any activities as private citizens, the Sussexes are going to have to foot the bill for their own security detail without the benefit of armed guards and insider intelligence from U.K. officials.

That seems to be a fair compromise for the couple, who can feel safe in the public eye while making sure to honor the Queen’s major milestone. This probably shouldn’t have been a fight in the first place, but what Harry and Meghan continue to do is rewrite the rules of their future — and the palace is sometimes flying by the seat of its pants to keep up.

