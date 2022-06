Laclede County has been ranked the fourth best place for small business owners in the state of Missouri, according to a study from financial technology company Smartasset. The report, announced Thursday, said the county ranks 619th nationally with small business returns of 34 percent, small business income of 7.28 percent and income taxes of $8,951. Laclede County was rated with a small business index of 53.18. “It’s very honorable for us to be ranked fourth in small business success,” said Executive Director of the Lebanon Chamber of Commerce, Darrell Pollock. “Our community supports local and we’ve seen such an explosion of new small businesses and continued growth for small business owners in the past few years.” To rank Laclede fourth, the study measured IRS data on the number of small businesses operating in each county, how much income they generate and the amount they pay in taxes. Scott, DeKalb and Shelby counties ranked first second and third respectively in the state. For more on this story see Saturday's LCR.

LACLEDE COUNTY, MO ・ 19 HOURS AGO