Southside, AL

Guns, drugs recovered from 100-person house party in Southside

By Drew Taylor
WRBL News 3
 3 days ago

SOUTHSIDE, Ala. ( WIAT ) — Over the weekend, police were called to a noise complaint at a home in Southside, where they found over 100 people at a house party, as well as guns and drugs.

On Sunday, the Southside Police Department responded to a noise complaint at a house party where over 100 people were present, most of whom were underage and drinking. According to the department, several teenagers were seen running from the residence, where officers discovered alcohol, drugs and guns.

“Firearms were discovered behind the residence, where several teens attempted to flee through the adjacent neighborhood and woods,” a statement from the SPD read. “At least one of the firearms is stolen out of Gadsden.”

A 33-year-old woman was subsequently arrested and charged with violating the Alabama Open House Party Law, a Class B misdemeanor. The law states that no adult will have a house party where alcohol and controlled substances are being possessed or consumed by anyone under 21.

Officers with the Etowah County Sherriff’s Office, Rainbow City PD, Glencoe PD, Hokes Bluff PD, Attalla PD, and Ohatchee PD assisted with the case.

Other charges could be announced at a later date due to the number of guns found.

WRBL News 3 is a proud member of Nexstar, Inc. serving the Columbus, Georgia and Auburn/Opelika, Alabama area.

