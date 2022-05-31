ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Aston Villa goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez dismisses concerns about his fitness

By NewsChain Sport
newschain
newschain
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Xb0UP_0fw1NmX100

Aston Villa goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez has dismissed concerns about his fitness after he missed the final game of the Premier League season.

Martinez was left out of the squad for the 3-2 defeat to Manchester City and was asked about rumours he needs a knee operation in a press conference ahead of Argentina’s game against Italy at Wembley on Wednesday.

“I don’t need anything,” the 29-year-old Argentina keeper said. “There is a bit of pain but I’ve had it since I was 17.

“I’ve been playing for two or three years without stopping but I have been discussing it with the doctors at the national team and I will be back for pre-season with Aston Villa on July 7.

“I’m absolutely fine.”

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

Aston Villa sign goalkeeper Robin Olsen from Roma on permanent deal

Aston Villa’s early summer recruitment drive continued with the permanent signing of goalkeeper Robin Olsen from Roma for an undisclosed fee. Villa boss Steven Gerrard has moved quickly to strengthen his squad ahead of next season, and the 32-year-old Olsen joins Philippe Coutinho, Boubacar Kamara and Diego Carlos in joining the club.
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fitness#Italy
newschain

Harry ‘the invisible man’ as nerves appear during royal return, expert suggests

The Duke of Sussex’s body language at St Paul’s Cathedral suggested he had agreed to be the “invisible man” at the Jubilee service, an expert has said. Harry kept a low profile at Friday’s thanksgiving service in central London, arriving holding hands with his wife, the Duchess of Sussex, ahead of his father and brother, the Prince of Wales and the Duke of Cambridge.
CELEBRITIES
newschain

Defender Leon Balogun’s exit from Rangers confirmed

Rangers have confirmed that defender Leon Balogun will leave Ibrox following the expiration of his contract. Goalkeeper Andy Firth will also depart the Ibrox club as Giovanni Van Bronckhorst starts planning for next season. Balogun, 33, initially joined Rangers in the summer of 2020 from Wigan Athletic before extending his...
ARLINGTON, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
Soccer
Aston Villa F.C.
Country
Argentina
NewsBreak
Sports
newschain

Pascal Gross commits to Brighton for two more years

Pascal Gross has extended his Brighton stay until June 2024. The 30-year-old German midfielder joined from Ingolstadt in 2017 and has made 170 appearances for the Seagulls, scoring 17 goals. Brighton boss Graham Potter told the club website: “I am delighted for Pascal and the club that he’s now signed....
PREMIER LEAGUE
newschain

Queen’s joy at Jubilee celebrations as she joins royal family on balcony

A delighted Queen has taken centre stage at her historic Platinum Jubilee celebrations as she greeted crowds from the Buckingham Palace balcony, surrounded by her family. Huge cheers erupted from the thousands of well-wishers packed onto The Mall in central London as the monarch emerged for the special flypast after Trooping the Colour.
U.K.
newschain

Prince Louis steals the show on Buckingham Palace balcony

Prince Louis stole the show on the Buckingham Palace balcony as he held his hands over his ears during the Platinum Jubilee flypast. The four-year-old royal chatted to his great-grandmother the Queen, known affectionately as “Gan Gan” to the Cambridge children, ahead of the aircraft spectacular. Louis displayed...
CELEBRITIES
newschain

Police name man who died after party stabbing

Detectives have named a man who died after being stabbed at a party in East London. Lamar Jackson, 39, of Hackney, died after suffering from stab wounds while at an event in Woodford on Friday, the Metropolitan Police said. According to reports, Mr Jackson was also known as the rapper...
PUBLIC SAFETY
newschain

Queen seated in Windsor Castle for official Platinum Jubilee portrait

The official Platinum Jubilee portrait of the Queen has been unveiled to mark the start of the national celebrations of her milestone 70-year reign. The monarch, 96, looks contented and happy, photographed in her Windsor Castle home, sitting on a cushioned window seat, with the historic residence’s famous Round Tower visible in the distance.
U.K.
newschain

newschain

47K+
Followers
137K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy