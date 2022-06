TEXAS, USA — The game of "musical cubicles" continues. In the first three months of this year here in Texas, 1,226,000 workers quit their jobs. But 1,818,000 people were hired for jobs. And even after all that shuffling around, the latest figure says there are another 985,000 job openings in Texas that still need to be filled.

TEXAS STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO