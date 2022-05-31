ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Black Mountain, NC

One person killed during explosion in motel room, North Carolina police say

By Madeleine List
Charlotte Observer
Charlotte Observer
 3 days ago

One person is dead after an explosion in a motel room in Black Mountain, North Carolina, the local police chief said.

The explosion caused a fire in one room at the Apple Blossom Motel at around 10:30 p.m. on Monday, May 30, said Black Mountain Police Chief Steve Parker. Firefighters responded and extinguished the blaze.

First responders found one person dead inside, but they have not yet identified the body, Parker told McClatchy News. Coroners will conduct an autopsy, he said.

No one else at the motel was injured, Parker said. The rooms closest to the explosion were unoccupied at the time. The damage to the hotel is “significant,” he said.

Black Mountain is about 16 miles east of Asheville.

The North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation were called to assist in the local police investigation. The police chief could not yet say what might have caused the explosion or whether foul play is suspected.

1 dead, 2 hurt as avalanche roars though popular climbing spot in Rocky Mountains

Missing dad found dead after tubing trip with daughter on Devils Lake, Michigan cops say

Beloved teacher, teen son among five killed in Georgia boating accident, officials say

Comments / 0

Related
wccbcharlotte.com

One 15-Year-Old Dead, Two Others Arrested After East Charlotte Shooting

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department has arrested two 15-year-olds for the fatal shooting of a 15-year-old in east Charlotte over the Memorial Day weekend. The victim in the case, identified as John Morales, died due to his injuries. Officers arrested the two juvenile suspects for the murder of Morales on Thursday.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WSPA 7News

Deputies: Suspects broke into drink machine, stole change

MCDOWELL COUNTY, N.C. (WSPA) – The McDowell County Sheriff’s Office needs the public’s help identifying two suspects that broke into a drink machine and stole the change. Deputies said on Thursday, two unknown people broke into the machine at the Riverside Convenience Store in McDowell County. Anyone with information regarding the theft or identity of […]
MCDOWELL COUNTY, NC
WCNC

Suspect arrested after woman shot, killed in Spencer

SPENCER, N.C. — Spencer police are investigating after a person was found dead in a home Thursday morning. The Rowan County Sheriff's Office said it is assisting Spencer officers in the search for a suspect after the victim was found dead at a home on North Salisbury Avenue, near the Spencer Mini Mart.
SPENCER, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
State
North Carolina State
City
Asheville, NC
City
Black Mountain, NC
State
Georgia State
Black Mountain, NC
Crime & Safety
WBTV

Police: Two found dead in Kannapolis home

A large number of officers responded to a home on North Salisbury Avenue, beside the Spencer Mini Center. This is the furthest a bill promoting medical marijuana has made it in North Carolina. It passed a senate legislative committee and now goes to the full Senate. Union County elementary school...
KANNAPOLIS, NC
my40.tv

Police, SBI apprehend 2 wanted fugitives, arrest 2 others during investigation

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Working with the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation, Asheville Police Department detectives apprehended two fugitives on Thursday, June 2 and subsequently arrested two others on various charges. Tavaris Javon Demazea Hicks, age 22, and Nathan Paul Baker, age 19, were each arrested on multiple...
ASHEVILLE, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Motel#One Room#Accident#Black Mountain Police#Mcclatchy News
wccbcharlotte.com

Man Wanted In Daycare Owner, Nephew Double Homicide In Kannapolis

The Kannapolis Police Department has identified a suspect wanted in connection to a double homicide that left a daycare owner and her nephew dead Thursday morning. Police say 49-year-old Marlon Anderson is being sought and active warrants are in place to charge him with two counts of first-degree murder and possession of firearm by a felon once he is apprehended.
KANNAPOLIS, NC
WSOC Charlotte

Police: Woman shot, killed in Spencer; man in custody

SPENCER, N.C. — A man is accused of shooting and killing a woman in Spencer Thursday morning, police said. Officers responded just before 6:30 a.m. to North Salisbury Avenue, where they found Aimee Wah, 32, shot in the face. Authorities confirmed she died at the scene. [ ALSO READ:...
SPENCER, NC
WCNC

Hickory Police investigating after 3 people injured in shooting

HICKORY, N.C. — The Hickory Police Department is investigating after three people were injured in a shooting. Police responded to 1st Street SE shortly after 5:45 p.m. Thursday after receiving reports of a shooting. When officers arrived, they found an 18-year-old lying on the sidewalk next to Hillside Garden...
HICKORY, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
FOX Carolina

Two K-9s hurt while apprehending wanted Rutherford Co. fugitive

RUTHERFORD COUNTY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Rutheford County Sheriff’s Office said two K-9s were treated for minor injuries after they were hurt while apprehending a wanted fugitive. On Wednesday, deputies tried to arrest Kenneth Collins, who was wanted for possession of a stolen motor vehicle, possession of meth,...
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, NC
WBTV

8-year-old hit by van while being dropped off at Newton home

NEWTON, N.C. (WBTV) – Authorities continue to investigate after a young child was struck by a van outside of a Newton home. According to the Newton Police Department, officers were called to South Bost Avenue shortly before 4 p.m. Tuesday for a crash involving a pedestrian. When police, fire...
NEWTON, NC
wgxa.tv

North Carolina man arrested for smuggling cocaine in wheelchair

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WGXA) — U.S. Customs and Border Protection Officers arrested an arriving passenger for concealing packages of cocaine in an electric wheelchair. 22-year-old Alexander Lopez-Morel landed in Charlotte, returning home from a trip to the Dominican Republic when he was approached by CBP Officers who examined the wheelchair and found the packages, containing more than 23 pounds of cocaine, in the seat cushions.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Bail bondsman shoots man outside Gastonia home, authorities say

GASTONIA, N.C. (WBTV) – A man was shot by at least one bail bondsman in the Gastonia area Friday morning, authorities said. According to Gastonia Police, the shooting happened outside a home on Diane 29 Theater Road. The 24-year-old was seriously injured in the shooting, which happened around 6:41...
GASTONIA, NC
FOX Carolina

One person found dead following explosion at North Carolina motel

BLACK MOUNTAIN, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Black Mountain Police Department said officers responded to an explosion at the Apple Blossom motel on Monday night. Officers said they responded with firefighters to the scene at around 10:30 p.m. on May 30, 2022. Crews extinguished the flames quickly, but the blast significantly damaged the motel.
Charlotte Observer

Charlotte Observer

Charlotte, NC
4K+
Followers
559
Post
682K+
Views
ABOUT

The Charlotte Observer has continued throughout its years of service to Charlotte and the surrounding communities, to accurately reflect the region and what matters to the local residents. The Observer heavily covers development and schools—factors strongly affected by rampant growth in the city and the region—and continues deep coverage of the area's traditional interests: banking, business, industry, religion, and stock-car racing. The paper tackles controversial economic and social issues and is innovative in creating new products such as the niche site, Charlotte Five, a publication serving young adults interested in nightlife, local development, culture, and causes that are important to them. The Charlotte Observer staff has won four Pulitzer Prizes, including two Gold Medals for Public Service.

 https://www.charlotteobserver.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy