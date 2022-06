The Lakeland Civic Band will perform a concert series titled “Dances from Around the World” at three noted Lake County venues this summer. The concerts are slated for Sunday, July 17, 2022, at 2 p.m. at the Mentor Civic Amphitheater; Thursday, July 28, 2022, at 7 p.m. at the Wildwood Cultural Center; and Sunday, July 31, 2022, at 2 p.m. at the James A. Garfield National Historic Site. The concerts are free and open to the public, and guests are encouraged to bring their own chairs or blankets.

LAKELAND, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO