$1000 Invested In Cintas 5 Years Ago Would Be Worth This Much

By Benzinga Insights
 3 days ago
Cintas CTAS has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 14.57% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 25.74%. Currently, Cintas...

Benzinga

Jim Cramer Recommends Buying This Stock

On CNBC’s "Mad Money Lightning Round," Jim Cramer said The Trade Desk, Inc. TTD is too expensive. When asked about Rocket Lab USA, Inc. RKLB, he said, "I see your aerospace and I give you Raytheon Technologies Corporation RTX, which makes money and does good things." He recommended buying...
Benzinga

NVIDIA And 4 Other Stocks Insiders Are Selling

Gold futures traded higher this morning on Thursday. Investors, meanwhile, focused on some notable insider trades. When insiders sell shares, it indicates their concern in the company’s prospects or that they view the stock as being overpriced. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go short on the stock. Insider sales should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a selling decision.
Benzinga

6 Stocks To Buy That Are Near 52-Week Lows

Weakness in the S&P 500 has made life unpleasant for investors so far in 2022, but it has also created buying opportunities in a handful of high-quality stocks. Long-term investors looking to buy the dip can find plenty of stocks to buy that are at or near their lowest prices of the past year. Value investors and contrarian investors know the best time to buy is when there is blood in the streets, and 2022 has been a bloodbath on Wall Street so far, especially among high-growth tech stocks.
Benzinga

Ford Spends $2000 More Per Car Than Tesla On This — CEO Farley Isn't Happy

Ford Motor Co F CEO Jim Farley said on Wednesday the legacy automaker has a far higher relative price for distribution than electric vehicle maker Tesla Inc TSLA. What Happened: Farley said Ford’s distribution model per unit is $2,000 more expensive than that of Elon Musk-led Tesla and Ford has the potential to reverse those costs.
Benzinga

Top Cannabis Companies By Revenue In May, Marijuana Stocks To Check Out As Earnings Season Fades

As another earnings season draws to a close, investors in cannabis stocks have gone through some trying times. Many companies within the space reported a sequential drop in revenue for the first quarter of fiscal 2022, including Charlotte's Web Holdings CWEB CWBHF, Columbia Care Inc. CCHWF, Greenlane Holdings, Inc. GNLN, Cresco Labs CL CRLBF, Planet 13 Holdings Inc. PLTH PLNHF, TPCO Holding Corp. GRAM GRAMF, which is doing business as The Parent Company, TILT Holdings Inc. TILT TLLTF, Sundial Growers Inc. SNDL, Jushi Holdings Inc. JUSH JUSHF and Verano Holdings Corp. VRNOF to name a few.
Benzinga

Insiders Buy More Than $41M Of 2 Penny Stocks

US crude oil futures traded lower this morning on Thursday. Investors, meanwhile, focused on some notable insider trades. When insiders purchase or sell shares, it indicates their confidence or concern around the company's prospects. Investors and traders interested in penny stocks can consider this a factor in their overall investment or trading decision.
Benzinga

10 Energy Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities. Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner. Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal...
Benzinga

Crypto Billionaire Joins Elon Musk, Bill Gates In Pledging Majority Of Wealth To Charity

Sam Bankman-Fried, the founder and CEO of cryptocurrency exchange FTX, has pledged to give away the majority of his wealth to charitable organizations. What Happened: The 30-year-old FTX chief has become the latest person to sign the Giving Pledge, a commitment by the world’s richest to give away a significant portion of their fortunes, either during their lifetime or in their wills.
Benzinga

Overview Of Value Stocks In The Energy Sector

YPF YPF - P/E: 7.17. Peabody Energy has reported Q1 earnings per share at $-0.87, which has decreased by 122.31% compared to Q4, which was 3.9. The company's most recent dividend yield sits at 3.67%, which has increased by 0.67% from 3.0% last quarter. This quarter, YPF experienced a decrease...
Benzinga

Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Friday

During Friday's trading, 69 companies set new 52-week lows. SL Green Realty SLG was the largest firm on a market cap basis to set a new 52-week low. Acorda Therapeutics ACOR was the smallest firm by market cap to set a new 52-week low. Bit Origin BTOG's stock traded down...
Benzinga

Insiders Buy Around $10M Of 3 Stocks

Although the Dow Jones jumped more than 400 points on Thursday, there were a few notable insider trades. When insiders purchase shares, it indicates their confidence in the company's prospects or that they view the stock as a bargain. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go long on the stock. Insider purchases should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a buying decision.
Benzinga

Cannabis Stock Movers For June 3, 2022

Nine Energy Service NINE shares closed up 16.65% at $3.92. C21 Investments CXXIF shares closed up 6.33% at $0.41. Cara Therapeutics CARA shares closed up 4.75% at $8.82. Item 9 Labs INLB shares closed down 7.75% at $0.83. 22nd Century Group XXII shares closed down 6.06% at $1.86. GrowGeneration GRWG...
Benzinga

Top 5 Stock Market Myths That Stop People From Investing

Stock investments can help you build wealth over time by giving the best returns on inflation. Many people, however, avoid it because of the various stock market myths. We seek to debunk five myths that might stop you from investing in the stock market and cause you to lose out on a beautiful opportunity.
Benzinga

3 Reasons The S&P 500 May Avoid A June Swoon

The first five months of 2022 haven't been kind to the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust SPY. Unfortunately, the month of June hasn't historically been a strong month for stock prices, but LPL Financial Chief Market Strategist Ryan Detrick said this week that there's reason for optimism that investors can avoid a June swoon.
Benzinga

Benzinga

