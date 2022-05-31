ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nets Could Reportedly Be Open To Blockbuster Trade

By Hunter Hodies
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The Brooklyn Nets could be looking to make major changes during the offseason. Their front office obviously isn't happy with the way they bowed out in the playoffs. They won the play-in series and were...

The Spun

ESPN Announces Decision On Reporter Lisa Salters

Lisa Salters will remain a key part of ESPN's sports coverage for the foreseeable future. On Thursday, ESPN officially announced a multi-year contract extension for Salters. She'll continue to be the network's lead sideline reporter for its NBA coverage. Salters first joined ESPN in 2000. Since then, she has been...
ClutchPoints

Stephen Curry’s net worth In 2022

Golden State Warriors superstar Stephen Curry is undoubtedly one of the most decorated athletes of this generation. In this specific post, though, we’re looking at Stephen Curry’s net worth in 2022. The 13-year NBA vet has already racked up a list of Hall of Fame-worthy accolades, which includes...
NBC Sports

Steph Curry seems mystified by Game 1 performances of Horford, White

Like teammate Draymond Green, Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry didn't appear to be in an overly congratulatory mood following Game 1 of the 2022 NBA Finals. After Green insisted the Warriors dominated for roughly 42 minutes before faltering, Curry at least seemed to acknowledge that Golden State will need to make some adjustments against the Boston Celtics rather than Green's "we'll be fine" mentality.
The Spun

Nets Reportedly Make Decision On Aspect Of Sixers Trade

Thanks to the James Harden-Ben Simmons trade, the Brooklyn Nets owned the Philadelphia 76ers' 2022 first-round pick. However, a stipulation of the deal enabled Brooklyn to have the option to push the pick back until 2023. Reportedly, they have chosen to do that. According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, the Nets...
The Spun

Report: Here's Why Dell, Sonya Curry Are Getting Divorced

Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors will face off against the Boston Celtics in Game 1 of the NBA Finals on Thursday night. In previous NBA Finals appearances, we've seen Curry's parents — Dell and Sonya — sitting together in the stands cheering on their eldest son together.
The Spun

Kevin Durant Reacts To Wild Celtics-Warriors Fourth Quarter

The Boston Celtics put together a jaw-dropping run in the fourth quarter to steal Game 1 of the NBA Finals away from the Golden State Warriors. Boston opened up the final period with an avalanche of 3-pointers, knocking down nine attempts from the beyond the arc. Al Horford led the charge my making all four of the shots he took during the final 12 minutes.
The Spun

Knicks Are Reportedly Hiring Father Of NBA Star

The New York Knicks are reportedly adding a coach to Tom Thibodeau's staff. According to Ian Begley of SNY, the Knicks are set to hire Rick Brunson to be an assistant coach. This isn't the first time that Brunson will have coached with Thibodeau. He's coached under him when he was in Chicago and Minnesota.
The Spun

Look: Embarrassing Crowd At MLB Game On Wednesday

The Oakland Athletics didn't have much of a home-field advantage for this Wednesday's game against the Houston Astros. Prior to the start of the game, a photo of the crowd in Oakland was taken. That image then made its way over to social media. The Athletics announced that 5,189 fans...
CBS Boston

Tatum arrives in style for NBA Finals

BOSTON -- Jayson Tatum has been dreaming of playing in the NBA Finals for his whole life. He made sure to dress for the occasion.The 24-year-old Celtics superstar showed up to Chase Center in San Francisco on Thursday night sporting a rather fashionable half-pinstriped blazer, featuring a pink shoulder, some leopard print cuffs, and an eye-catching right lapel.  The fashion choice was bold enough to draw the attention of GQ Sports.A day before Game 1, Tatum spoke of the "surreal" dream that he's living by playing in the Finals."I just kind of revert it back to being a kid, watching the Finals every year growing up," Tatum said. "Every kid can imagine themselves being in the NBA and being in the Finals, but actually living out your dream in real time is a surreal feeling. Sometimes you've gotta pinch yourself, right? I walk in, I see this backdrop and it's like, damn, I am in the Finals. So I'm just trying to take all this in and just enjoy the moment."
ClutchPoints

Danny Ainge drops ‘bottom line’ on Celtics president Brad Stevens’ work replacing him

The Boston Celtics have managed to pull off this season what they weren’t able to under Danny Ainge in his last several years as the head of the franchise’s front office. The Celtics are about to make their first NBA Finals appearance in over a decade when they go up against the Golden State Warriors this Thursday in the 2022 NBA Finals. While Ainge is no longer pulling the strings for Boston from behind a desk, he’s still keeping a close eye on the moves his successor, Brad Stevens, has been making.
The Spun

Celtics Owner's Story About Danny Ainge Is Going Viral

The Celtics saw a familiar face in the locker room after one of Boston's Eastern Conference Semifinal battles against the Bucks. And while former president of basketball operations Danny Ainge may have played a key role in building the Celtics into a Finals-caliber team, it didn't stop owner Wyc Grousbeck from kicking Jazz's new CEO out.
The Spun

Kevin Durant Makes His Opinion On Stephen A. Smith Very Clear

Kevin Durant is one of the many players Stephen A. Smith has made an enemy of with his controversial takes. On Wednesday, Smith set the NBA world on fire with his take that Michael Jordan "changed the game for the worse." Durant took to Twitter with his own take about...
