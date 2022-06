Authorities have charged two Lehigh County residents with operating a major retail theft ring in Berks, Montgomery and Lehigh counties. Joseph A. Payea, 67, and Penelope L. McClain, 49, both of the Macungie area, paid people to shoplift mainly at Lowe’s and Home Depot stores in the three counties, then they sold the merchandise on Facebook marketplace, through personal transactions and at mud sales, which are also known as flea markets, the Montgomery County district attorney’s office said Friday.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA ・ 21 HOURS AGO