1 dead, 2 others injured in shooting after a high school graduation ceremony in New Orleans

By Jessica Goodman, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
 3 days ago
Police lights (kali9/Getty Images/iStockphoto)

NEW ORLEANS — One person has died and two others were injured in a shooting after a high school graduation ceremony in New Orleans Tuesday morning.

An elderly woman was shot and killed Tuesday morning after a high school graduation ceremony in New Orleans, according to WVUE.

The New Orleans Police Department tweeted just after 1 p.m. Tuesday that they were investigating a shooting at Xavier University following a high school graduation ceremony.

The NOPD confirmed to WVUE that the shooting started after an argument in the parking lot of Xavier University and two men sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

According to WWL-TV, police said that two or three people have been detained for questioning. No arrests have been made so far and the investigation is ongoing. The name of the victim has not yet been released.

IN THIS ARTICLE
