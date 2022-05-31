ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Look: MLB Umpire Makes 'Worst Call Of The Season'

By Chris Rosvoglou
 3 days ago
During this Tuesday's game between the Minnesota Twins and Detroit Tigers, home plate umpire Hunter Wendelstedt made arguably the worst call of the 2022 season. In the bottom of...

Mike Hammer
3d ago

with all the latest cameras n computers why do they let umpires call strikes n balls? I've said this for many years now. you can get a perfect strike n ball count with out em. why get cheated out of a game he didn't even play in? go figure 🤔.

Judy Connolly
3d ago

This is nothing new, the umpires have clearly been horrible this year. Yes I get the Tigers are not the best team this year, that goes without saying, but games should never be lost on bad calls by umpires. And I have watched games where the bad calls seem one sided. And yes I watch other teams other than the Tigers. Let's all remember that the entire Tigers history was changed by one horrible call, that being the perfect game that never was for Andres Gallaraga. The difference is that Jim Joyce stood up like a man and admitted what we all saw that he was wrong. Even the Cleveland Indians new it was a bad call and the ramifications of what had just happened.

Marcia Kramer-Wainwright
3d ago

Umpire was watching the catchers mitt seeing he brought it up in the strike zone! Umpires need to watch the ball, NOT the mitt! Horrible horrible call! These umpires need to get fined on those kind of calls..maybe they’d be more consistent!

