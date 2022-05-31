Emergency training exercises to take place at Tennessee High on Wednesday

BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) — Emergency crews will converge on Tennessee High School on Wednesday for scheduled training exercises.

Members of Bristol, Tennessee’s fire and police departments, along with officials from neighboring agencies, will be at the high school.

The training exercises will take place from 3-10 p.m.

The police department said community members may notice a heavy presence of emergency vehicles near the school while the training is underway.

