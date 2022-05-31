Syracuse to host Hoyas on Dec. 10 in JMA Wireless Dome

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — The suspension of the gas tax in New York State is already providing relief at the pump. According to AAA Western and Central New York, the statewide for a gallon of gasoline has dropped 10 cents since the gas tax was suspended, averaging $4.83. This is compared to the national average which increased by 9 cents. The statewide average for diesel fuel also dropped 9 cents in 24 hours.
(WSYR-TV) — Many fans have likely been counting down the days since it was announced earlier this year that Sir Paul McCartney would be performing at the JMA Wireless Dome at 8 p.m. on Saturday, June 4. There are 35,000 people expected at the event. While the show doesn’t...
FORT DRUM, N.Y. (WWTI) — Calling all motorcycle enthusiasts! The 10th Mountain Division will once again host Motorcycle Safety Day on the Fort Drum military installation. This day of awareness will be held on June 3 and include a group ride to increase motorcycle safety, knowledge and skills. The...
GOUVERNEUR, N.Y. (WWTI) — Do you know this woman?. The Gouverneur Village Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in identifying an individual caught on surveillance. A photo of the individual can be viewed below:. The reasoning as to why Police are looking for this woman was not...
WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — Samaritan Health celebrated its employees for years of service at its Annual Service Awards Banquet on May 16. This included employees who had reached twenty-year-in-service or more milestones in 2021. Honorees were awarded by Samaritan leadership including Samaritan Medical Center President and CEO Thomas H....
LOWVILLE, N.Y. (WWTI) — Volunteers are needed for this year’s Lewis County Fair. The Lewis County Chamber of Commerce is seeking volunteers for its shuttle service at the 201st Lewis County Fair Parade. The fair is set to be held from Tuesday, July 19 through Saturday, July 23...
UPDATE (6/2/22 10:19 a.m.) — The victim in Wednesday night’s fatal rollover crash in Clay has been identified by Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office. 15-year-old Benjamin Foster, of Central Square, died at the scene after the 2002 Honda Accord he was the front passenger of lost control on Henry Clay Blvd. and drove off the road, striking a culvert which forced the car airborne, and then striking several trees before coming to rest.
ALEXANDRIA, N.Y. (WWTI) — An Ogdensburg woman is facing multiple charges after allegedly stealing from a residence in the town of Alexandria in Jefferson County. According to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, 34-year-old Amanda Martin from Ogdensburg entered a locked barn located in Alexandria on July 19 of 2021, and stole gasoline and a chain that did not belong to her. During the incident, Martin reportedly damaged a boarded wall in the barn and caused an estimated $100 worth of damages.
MONTAGUE, N.Y. (WWTI) — New York State Police are investigating a burglary at a seasonal camp in Lewis County. Several Honda generators and a Stihl chainsaw were stolen from the camp. According to State Police, this occurred on May 18 on Culpepper Road in the town of Montague. Those...
WEBSTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A new 20 foot by 20 foot pollinator garden is going in the Webster Arboretum Thursday thanks to Xerox Corporation. As part of their sustainability efforts, Xerox will be sending 20 employees to dig, till, and plant flowers in the new 400-square-foot space. The garden...
ST. LAWRENCE COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — Local public health departments will once again offer cooling centers this summer. This is to offer an escape from extreme heat and includes several locations throughout Jefferson, Lewis and St. Lawrence counties. Cooling center locations are broken down by county below:. Jefferson County.
The Fast and the Furriest, an annual fund raising race and pet festival, will take place this Saturday, June 4. The event will feature a 5k and 10k race (humans only), a dog walk, pet contests, and a variety of other family- and pet-friendly activity. To accommodate the fundraiser, the...
LEWIS COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — Another Lewis County resident has lost their life to COVID-19-related issues. This was confirmed in a daily report from Lewis County Public Health on June 1, bringing the death toll to 52. The county also reported 14 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday. As of...
WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — Levels of COVID-19 transmission are still high in Jefferson County. This was confirmed in the May COVID-19 index that was released by Jefferson County Public Health Service on June 2. According to Public Health, Jefferson County’s COVID-19 community level remained high as May came to...
LOWVILLE, N.Y. (WWTI) — More COVID-19 cases have been identified at the Lewis County Residential Health Care Facility in Lowville. In an update on June 2, the Lewis County Health System confirmed that three residents on the Facility’s fourth floor tested positive for the virus. Two of the residents were symptomatic and one was asymptomatic.
LANSING, N.Y. (WETM) – The school is secure and one teen has been charged with threatening to shoot up Lansing High School in a message posted on social media Wednesday morning, the Tompkins County Sheriff’s Office said. Deputies with the Tompkins County Sheriff’s Office responded to Lansing High...
RICHLAND, N.Y. (WWIT) — New York State Police are asking for the public’s help identifying an individual that is accused of stealing a car in Richland. According to police, the individual in the photo is a suspect involved in stealing a car from the R&R 1 Stop gas station located at 7356 State Route 3 in the town of Richland. Police stated that the car was stolen on May 27 around 4:30 p.m. at the location.
WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — On June 2, Jefferson County Sheriff Colleen M. O’Neill confirmed the death of John P. Burns. Burns was a former Jefferson County Sheriff, previously serving before O’Neill from 2003 to 2014. According to O’Neill, Sheriff Burns began his career in public service in...
ONEIDA COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — The Oneida County Overdose Response Team issued another overdose spike alert on June 2. The team issued two alerts in May due to increased detected overdoses. The first spike was issued on May 6 after there were four non-fatal overdoses in the county and on May 26 after six non-fatal overdoses occurred.
LEWIS COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A woman in Lewis County lost $2,500 after paying for what she was told was an opportunity to meet ABC World News Tonight anchor and Syracuse native David Muir. The scam started on Instagram, when an account using Muir’s name and picture, messaged Jan...
