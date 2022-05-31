Syracuse to host Hoyas on Dec. 10 in JMA Wireless Dome

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — The suspension of the gas tax in New York State is already providing relief at the pump. According to AAA Western and Central New York, the statewide for a gallon of gasoline has dropped 10 cents since the gas tax was suspended, averaging $4.83. This is compared to the national average which increased by 9 cents. The statewide average for diesel fuel also dropped 9 cents in 24 hours.

WATERTOWN, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO