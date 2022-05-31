Tuition free school district still has spots available for enrollment | Great Day SA

San Antonio's new jobs program is attracting thousands of applicants. Enrollment started May 16th for the Ready To Work program, which helps pay low-income city residents' tuition for degree programs and job training. City officials say the goal is to enroll more than 28-thousand people over the next five-years, and to place 15-thousand of them in well-paid jobs in in-demand industries. As of Wednesday morning, the city said more than 28-hundred people had already applied for the program, about twice as many as had been expected.

SAN ANTONIO, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO