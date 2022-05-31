ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stephens County, OK

No action will be taken on Sheriff McKinney’s absence

By Marilyn Cater
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - There will be no action taken against Stephens County Sheriff Wayne McKinney for missing 90 consecutive days of work. This decision came from...

Comments / 6

S.S.G
3d ago

does this mean that if anyone misses 90 days of work it's excused or does this just pertain to who they believe it's ok for?

