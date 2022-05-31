Edward Allen 'Ed' Broome

— Jennifer Mason of Alma, Tyler County, who has donated $200,000 to the Hearts of Gold service dog training program at West Virginia University. The program helps save lives of military veterans still battling the lingering physical and mental effects of their service. — Our area’s dedicated educators, for shepherding...
BRUCETON MILLS — State Police said that on Aug. 18, 2019, Ryan Adam Hess, three other men and a member of the War Dog’s Motorcycle Club known as “Fathead” went to a home in Bruceton Mills to steal a motorcycle. Police said the five men threatened...
Susan Thomas unveils Tommy Thomas Way, which honors her late husband who was a widely-respected police officer and professional boxer. Friends, family and dignitaries gathered in Glenwood Hills for the ceremony to honor one of Clarksburg's best.
Summer Kickoff and Food Truck Festival, 5-8 p.m., downtown Bridgeport, held by Associated Businesses of Bridgeport. Up to 10 food trucks; car show; hot dog eating contest with local officials; music from 80’s Enough; dancers from Studio 9 Dance Academy. Children’s area, bounce house, costumed characters. Cruisin’ 4...
KINGWOOD — Preston County Assessor Connie Ervin was honored as the 2022 recipient of the Ralph C. Boyles Achievement Award for Assessor of the Year last month. The award is given to the West Virginia assessor who has best encompassed excellence and professionalism in property tax administration. Ervin was surprised with the award during the 2022 West Virginia Tax Commissioners Annual In-Service Training for Assessors and Deputies, held at the Resort at Glade Springs in Daniels.
KINGWOOD – A 21-gun volley and a prayer to pay tribute to the Preston County soldiers who perished during war were held Tuesday on the courthouse lawn. “I believe that today we tend to forget what Memorial Day is all about,” said Delegate Terri Sypolt, R-Preston. “I enjoy picnics and eating as much as anyone, but I hope families take a few minutes to attend a ceremony or to visit a family grave of one who served.”
KINGWOOD – E-cycling was the main topic of discussion at the Wednesday evening meeting of the Preston County Solid Waste Authority. Board Chairman Don Smith, who represents the Preston County Commission on the board, opened the three bids received for the e-cycling event. The event will be Aug. 20 and is open to all Preston County residents.
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — LUCAS, a first of its kind, state-of-the-art mobile lung cancer screening unit, will visit Marion, Pocahontas, and Upshur counties offering low-dose computed tomography (LDCT) scans. LUCAS. A service of WVU Medicine-WVU Hospitals and the WVU Cancer Institute, LUCAS will be at:. the Juneteenth Health Fair at...
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WV News) — Electric school bus manufacturer GreenPower Motor Co. will begin operations at its South Charleston facility in August, according to company officials. GreenPower signed a lease / purchase agreement with the state in January for an 80,000-square-foot building to manufacture zero-emission, all-electric school buses. “GreenPower...
FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WV News) — Later this month, the Marion County Parks and Recreation Commission will start up its popular annual playground program, a free, six-week program that will welcome local youth to several parks across the county to enjoy fun, games and a daily free lunch. The program,...
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WV News) — At 11:57 p.m., the clock hit midnight on Bridgeport’s dreams of an eighth straight state baseball championship. Damian Witty’s double to right field, his third RBI hit of the game to go with several tremendous defensive plays, drove in Brogan Brown as the second-seeded Hurricane Redskins defeated the third-seeded Indians, 3-2, in nine innings in the Class AAA semifinals at Appalachian Power Park.
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (AP) — A West Virginia hospital plans to join the Mountain Health Network under an agreement that calls for $39 million in investments over the next five years, health officials announced. The agreement announced Thursday is the first step toward Pleasant Valley Hospital in Point Pleasant being...
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Edward Harrison has joined the WVU Cancer Institute as its vice president of cancer services. His first day on the job was May 16. Edward Harrison. “I am extremely pleased Ed Harrison has joined the WVU Cancer Institute team,” Hannah Hazard-Jenkins, M.D., director of the WVU Cancer Institute, said. “Ed’s experience will lead our team of dedicated professionals to ensure that we continue to expand and enhance cancer care across our state and region.”
KINGWOOD — Preston County commissioners have set a meeting to take input on how it should spend its American Rescue Plan Act funds. The commission expects to get a total of $6.48 million in ARPA funds. It received half of that a year ago and has committed about $1.67 million to match broadband grants. The second half of the funds should be arriving soon, County Administrator Kathy Mace said.
We all know of West Virginia’s struggles with drug addiction. But instead of talking of the past, or even the current struggles, we’re glad to see groups trying to change the game and focus on prevention and solutions. The West Virginia GameChanger initiative is trying to do just...
