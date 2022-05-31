Edward Allen 'Ed' Broome

KINGWOOD — Preston County Assessor Connie Ervin was honored as the 2022 recipient of the Ralph C. Boyles Achievement Award for Assessor of the Year last month. The award is given to the West Virginia assessor who has best encompassed excellence and professionalism in property tax administration. Ervin was surprised with the award during the 2022 West Virginia Tax Commissioners Annual In-Service Training for Assessors and Deputies, held at the Resort at Glade Springs in Daniels.

