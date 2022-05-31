Florida Democratic Congresswoman Demings Files Paperwork To Challenge Rubio

Democratic Congresswoman Val Demings formally filed paperwork Tuesday in her bid to unseat two-term U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Fla.

Speaking to reporters before turning in qualifying papers in Tallahassee, Demings said Rubio’s politics are out of touch with Floridians and that he has taken the wrong stance on hot-button issues of abortion access and gun control.

“If there is legislation on the table that is good for Florida, and when I say good for Florida, that means Floridians, I am going to support that legislation,” Demings , a former Orlando police chief, said. “If it is bad for Florida or bad for Floridians, I am not going to support that. Time and time again, we have seen Florida’s senior senator (Rubio) play political games.”

Demings has represented parts of Central Florida in Congress since 2017.

In a statement Tuesday, Rubio’s campaign said, “As Election Day approaches, Floridians will continue to learn about Demings’ radical record in Washington and her unbending allegiance to Nancy Pelosi and Joe Biden.”

“ Val Demings is on the wrong side of every issue that affects the day-to-day lives of Floridians. Demings went to Washington and immediately catered to the liberal elite instead of getting things done for Florida: her only accomplishment in Washington is renaming two post offices,” said Elizabeth Gregory, communications director for Marco Rubio for Senate. “As Election Day approaches, Floridians will get to know Val Demings as a far-left radical who has failed to deliver results for them when it really counts.”

The formal qualifying period for this year’s elections is June 13 to June 17, though candidates can file paperwork starting this week.

