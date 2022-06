ASHEVILLE – Contract crews plan to conduct overnight road work that will require lane closures this week along a section of Future I-26/U.S. 19/U.S. 23. One of two lanes will be closed on the westbound side of the highway between mile markers 24 and 26, which includes the UNC-Asheville exit, between 7 p.m. Wednesday and 6 a.m. Thursday. This will enable the crews to safely mill and repave the asphalt approaches to the bridges over Broadway Street and Lookout Road.

