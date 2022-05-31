ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charleston, WV

10 Questions with ... Chili Walker

By Chili Walker Station: WKLC
allaccess.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRock as a format is strong. At WKLC, we seek out more bands like The Black Moods, Dirty Honey and those that are more straight ahead. Where many stations can embrace the Heavy or Alternative side, we tend to stay away from that style. But that’s the beauty, every station doesn’t...

www.allaccess.com

Comments / 0

Related
WDTV

Robinson Grand announces daytime summer movies for kids

CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - The Robinson Grand Performing Arts Center will be hosting two daytime summer movies for kids coming to downtown Clarksburg. PAW Patrol: The Movie will be shown on Wednesday, June 29 at 11:00 a.m., and Cars will be shown on Wednesday, July 27 at 11:00 a.m. “We’re...
CLARKSBURG, WV
WOWK 13 News

Huntington comic-con to feature Chuck Norris

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) — Chuck Norris will be holding a Meet & Greet at Huntington’s Toy & Comic Convention from June 4 to June 5. Chuck Norris is a legendary martial artist and actor, appearing in movies and TV shows such as “Delta Force”, “The Expendables 2”, and “Walker Texas Ranger”. The convention will also […]
wchstv.com

Rally on the Levee: Three-day bike show scheduled in Charleston

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — The roar of motorcycle engines and the pounding rhythm of music will fill the air in Charleston this weekend when Rally on the Levee comes rolling into town. Organizers said the three-day event that kicks off Friday, June 3, and runs through Sunday, June 5,...
CHARLESTON, WV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Charleston, WV
City
Rock, WV
Charleston, WV
Entertainment
State
South Carolina State
WDTV

Clarksburg street to be named for Tommy Thomas Friday

CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - The City of Clarksburg will be naming a street in honor of former Clarksburg police officer and West Virginia boxing legend Thomas Franklin “Tommy” Thomas this week. The ceremony will be Friday, June 3 at 1:00 p.m. at the alley off of Boone St....
CLARKSBURG, WV
Hinton News

A Hinton dog has gained local popularity

One local dog has made it her mission to garner as much Kroger chicken as possible. The dog in question, Nymeriah, is seven years old, and according to her human mom Megan Bailey, she has been an escape artist since she was six months old. Nymeriah is frequently featured in Facebook posts when someone new spots her out on one of her jaunts. While much of the community has become accustomed to seeing her in town, many are still surprised to see her hanging out in the Kroger parking lot. According to Bailey, every time they think they have figured out how...
HINTON, WV
WBOY 12 News

Webster Springs hosts 57th Annual Woodchopping Festival

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – The 57th Annual Webster County Woodchopping Festival starts this week, running from May 25 to May 29, 2022.  The first day of events, Wednesday, kicks off with a pet and bicycle parade at Bakers Island recreation area in Webster Springs at 6:30 p.m.; registration is at 6 p.m. On Friday, May 27, […]
WEBSTER SPRINGS, WV
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lita Ford
Lootpress

What to do in the City of Huntington – June 2022

HUNTINGTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Downtown Huntington Partners has released the June newsletter of goings on in the City of Huntington that you won’t want to miss!. Pullman Square will play host to a number of events, including the Pullman Square Farmers Market and Pullman Concert Series, both brought to you by iHeartRadio. The farmers market will be held every Wednesday and Saturday between 8:00am and 2:00pm at Pullman Square, and will offer a variety of fresh produce direct from farm to table. Heiner’s & Dutch Miller Summer Concert Series returns to Pullman Square each Thursday from 6:00pm to 9:00pm, and brings live music, vendors, restaurants, food trucks, and cool beverages.
HUNTINGTON, WV
WDTV

Tasty Tuesday: Wonder Bar

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - In this edition of Tasty Tuesday, Kevin visits Wonder Bar in Clarksburg. Watch the video above and tune in for Tasty Tuesday every Tuesday on 5 News.
CLARKSBURG, WV
Lootpress

Weekend tire collection events set in West Virginia in June

CHARLESTON, WV (AP) — Four weekend tire collection events are being held around West Virginia in June. The Department of Environmental Protection said two events will be held June 4 at Lincoln County High School in Hamlin and at Leslie Equipment in the Webster County community of Cowen. There are other collections June 11 at the Kenton Meadows Warehouse in the Braxton County community of Gassaway and on June 18 at Erickson Field in Parkersburg.
WEBSTER COUNTY, WV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Upstate Ny#Patriots#Wklc#Cayuga Comm#Wmbo#Wpcx#Wybb Charleston#Sc#Jacobs Media
WBOY 12 News

How long will Clarksburg McDonald’s be closed?

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – Are you missing the McDonald’s located on West Pike Street in Clarksburg? According to Clarksburg McDonald’s Supervisor Kevin Murphy, you may not have to wait too long. “The plan is really for us to be done in 30 days,” Kevin Murphy said. “We’re actually looking to July 1 for the reopen.” Murphy […]
CLARKSBURG, WV
WDTV

Local restaurant goes national

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A small town West Virginia chili company is making its name known on a national level. Custard Stand Chili started in an old car wash bay in Webster Springs. Now, the company is expanding into more than 600 Kroger stores across the country. Owners Angie and...
WEBSTER SPRINGS, WV
WVNS

People from all around gather in Hinton to beat the heat

HINTON, WV (WVNS) — One water park in Summers County caused quite a splash. Wild Water Express opened on Friday, May 27, 2022 in Hinton. Crowds lined up along the water to take a ride down the slides. Wild Water has two pools, one for small children and a training-size pool with a depth five […]
HINTON, WV
WDTV

WVDNR shares recent trout stocking locations

SOUTH CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - Dozens of creeks, lakes and rivers have been stocked with trout. The following waters were stocked with trout during the week of May 23. Elk River (Randolph, Tucker) Evitts Run. Fort Ashby Reservoir. Gandy Creek. Glade Creek of Mann. Glady Fork. Greenbrier River (Durbin section)
SOUTH CHARLESTON, WV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
WOWK 13 News

What’s that large flame in Institute?

INSTITUTE, WV (WOWK) — If you’re driving down I-64 or on Route 25 in Institute, you may ask yourself: “what is that large flame going up into the sky?” According to the Kanawha County Department of Homeland Security and Emergency Management’s Twitter, work at the Institute Industrial Complex by US Methanol will cause a large, […]
INSTITUTE, WV

Comments / 0

Community Policy