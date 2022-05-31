City Council Meeting

The CCR is a snapshot of the quality of water that the City of Fernley provided last year. Included are the details about where the City's water comes from, what it contains and how it compares to Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) and State Standards. We are committed to providing customers with information because informed customers are the City's best advocates. It is important that customers be aware of the efforts that are being made annually to maintain a high-quality water system. To learn more, contact the City of Fernley Public Works Department at (775) 784-9910. The complete 2021 CCR can be found on the City of Fernley's website https://www.cityoffernley.org/DocumentCenter/View/25439/24th-Annual-Jan-Dec-2021.

FERNLEY, NV ・ 2 DAYS AGO