New Haven celebrates revitalization of Mill River community

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — The City of New Haven is celebrating the latest phase of a massive revitalization project for the Mill River community.

“We’re excited to welcome home over 200 new families in both affordable and market-rate units,” said Karen DuBois-Walton, president of Elm City Communities Housing Authority. “Families in the affordable units will not pay more than 30% of their income toward their housing costs.”

This was the final phase of the project, which has been more than 10 years in the making.

“We need to do a lot more of this, but New Haven is leading the way with a huge percentage of our overall housing stock that is affordable,” Elicker said. “That’s big for residents.”

Before these new units were erected, it was known as Farnam Courts. Tuesday is a homecoming for Nezzie Ransom, who lived there in 1963.

“It’s beautiful, I love it, I really love it,” Ransom said. They’ve come a long way.”

The investment into the community has topped $100 million, giving people a new place to call home.

“The renovation of Farnam Courts was a critical necessity,” Congresswoman Rosa DeLauro (CT-03)

In addition to all the new apartment units, there’s also available commercial retail space All it needs now is someone with entrepreneurial skills to go to work.

It won’t be long before a plot of land will be transformed into a playground — a safe place for kids in the community.

