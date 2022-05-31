ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nevada, IA

Nevada girls soccer outlasts Bishop Heelan to make Class 1A state semifinals

By Joe Randleman, Ames Tribune
Amest Tribune
Amest Tribune
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1R8jXJ_0fw1Jzu400

Pressure wasn't an issue for Nevada keeper Maddie Dunham during the Class 1A quarterfinals of the girls state soccer tournament Tuesday in Des Moines.

Dunham was staring down Bishop Heelan's Jada Newberg as she prepared to defend a penalty kick 15 minutes and 46 seconds into the second half. The Cubs had just scored 10 minutes earlier and Dunham wanted to make sure their lead wasn't erased.

She took a look as Newberg made her approach and then quickly dove to her right after the ball was kicked. Dunham fully extended her body and knocked the ball away with both hands.

"The one thing that helps me is that we practice them every day in practice," Dunham said. "That helped calmed my nerves. Then, when I saw where her foot was planted, I knew exactly where she was going so that's how I saved it."

That turned out to be the clutch play of the game.

"I held my breath the whole time," Dunham said. "As soon as I saved it, I was about to cry. It was so exciting."

Fifth-seeded Nevada withstood a strong charge from fourth-seeded Bishop Heelan over the final 25 minutes to pull off a 1-0 victory and advance to the 1A semifinals, where the Cubs will face old nemesis Davenport Assumption.

"We're just going to keep strong and keep going," Dunham said. "It's going to be nice to go get a win against them."

But first Nevada gets to celebrate the win over Bishop Heelan.

"We get to go to Spaghetti Works," Nevada senior forward Mayzi Weig said. "I'm pretty excited for some noodles."

Weig scored the game's only goal. She got a tremendous ball from midfielder Isabelle Nelson from the right side and was able to slip by Crusader keeper Lauren LaFleur and punch the ball in from right in front of the net just over three minutes into the second half.

"I had a really good ball and it was perfect timing," Weig said. "Bell had a really good ball and I just had to take the right touches, be calm and score it. It felt really good."

Nevada was due to score after being in control for the majority of the first half. Tessa Borwick had a couple of long balls that sailed just high and Aubrey Thompson and Mayzi Weig each had a good look that was just off the mark during the first 40 minutes of play.

But after the Cubs scored, Bishop Heelan was on the offensive for most of the second half. Led by Newberg, Trelyn White and Mia Conley, the Crusaders got their share of good looks, but couldn't convert against a tough Nevada defense.

"It's just being strong," Dunham said of the Cubs' defensive effort. "You've just got to keep pushing on."

Nevada will take a 13-6 record into Thursday's semifinal against Assumption (15-4). The Knights won a 1-0 battle with Center Point-Urbana in the quarterfinals and they've beaten Nevada numerous times during previous state semifinals, including a 5-1 loss last season.

"We have a lot of motivation coming from last year when we lost to them," Weig said. "It's exciting."

Bishop Heelan ended its season with a 14-5 record.

Nevada 1, Bishop Heelan 0

Bishop Heelan 0 0 — 0

Nevada 0 1 — 1

Scoring

Second half

N — Mayzi Weig (Isabelle Nelson), 43:12.

Comments / 0

Related
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Iowa teacher faces allegations tied to Costa Rica trip and student he kissed in 2014

An Iowa high school teacher accused of inappropriate conduct with students on a trip to Costa Rica is now fighting allegations that he kissed an 18-year-old student in 2014. Chad Wieland of Oxford has filed a court petition seeking judicial review of an April decision by the Iowa Board of Educational Examiners. He alleges that […] The post Iowa teacher faces allegations tied to Costa Rica trip and student he kissed in 2014 appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
IOWA STATE
KCCI.com

Iowa governor reacts to deadly shooting in Ames

GRINNELL, Iowa — Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds is speaking out on thedeadly shooting at Cornerstone Church in Ames. "It's just a senseless attack on those innocent people," said Reynolds. She knows there are still questions to be answered, but one thing is clear. "It was a targeted attack," she...
AMES, IA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Nevada, IA
Sports
State
Nevada State
Des Moines, IA
Sports
City
Nevada, IA
Local
Iowa Sports
City
Des Moines, IA
ourquadcities.com

Iowa Army National Guard soldier was victim of deadly Ames shooting

Shooter also was a member of the Iowa Army National Guard. Spc. Eden M. Montang, who joined the Iowa Army National Guard in August 2019, was one of the two victims killed in the deadly shooting at Cornerstone Church in Ames, Iowa, on June 2, according to a news relase from the Iowa Army National Guard.
AMES, IA
superhits1027.com

Iowa Supreme Court rules in truck franchise case involving Clear Lake, Sioux City

CLEAR LAKE — The Iowa Supreme Court has ruled in a franchise dispute involving a new truck dealership in Clear Lake. Peterbilt got approval from the Iowa D-O-T to open a dealership in Clear Lake. Owners of the Sioux City Truck Sales Peterbilt dealership sued — saying the 23 counties surrounding Clear Lake were in its 71 county “community” under state franchise law, and the new dealership should not be allowed to open.
SIOUX CITY, IA
bleedingheartland.com

Welcome to Iowa, land of entrapment

Carl Olsen is the founder of Iowans for Medical Marijuana. If you have travel plans this summer, you might want to consider a route that avoids Iowa. Last week, the Iowa Supreme Court denied protection for an out-of-state medical marijuana patient. William Morris covered the ruling for the Des Moines...
IOWA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Girls Soccer#Cubs#1a
WDIO-TV

2 people and shooter die in shooting outside Iowa church

AMES, Iowa (AP) - Two people and a shooter died in a shooting outside a church in Ames, Iowa. The Story County Sheriff's Office says two people and a male shooter died in the Thursday night shooting outside the Cornerstone Church. The church is on the outskirts of Ames, near...
AMES, IA
KCCI.com

Strong to severe storms overnight in Iowa

DES MOINES, Iowa — Interactive Radar | Weather Alerts. Strong to severe thunderstorms overnight. More storms along the Missouri state-line tomorrow, especially during the morning. Drier, seasonable weather returns for the remainder of the week. There is a Severe Thunderstorm Watch in effect in the following Iowa counties until...
IOWA STATE
KICK AM 1530

One Iowa town is a Top 30 place in the Country to Raise a Family

When it comes to raising a family in one of the top 180 largest cities in the US, one city in Iowa stands above the rest of our area, and frankly...it's not very close. According to the 2022's Best & Worst Places to Raise a Family from WalletHub.com, Cedar Rapids, Iowa, among the best in the country, is ranked 28th out of the top 182 largest cities in the US. Cedar Rapids is ranked alongside other well know great communities like Omaha ranked 22nd, Lexington ranked 26th, and Charleston ranked 36th. In the article WalletHub says...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Sports
104.5 KDAT

Iowa is Home to a Fun Inflatable Water Park on a Lake [WATCH]

Iowa is home to several awesome waterparks. There's the legendary Lost Island Waterpark in Waterloo and Adventure Bay at Adventureland in Altoona, but did you know there's an inflatable water park in Iowa?. Moravia, Iowa is home to a place called Honey Creek Resort, which describes itself as the "ultimate...
ktvo.com

Southeast Iowa woman killed in Monday afternoon motorcycle crash

MARION COUNTY, Iowa — A motorcyclist was killed Monday afternoon in a southeast Iowa crash. The crash happened just before 3 p.m. in Marion County, Iowa. According to the Iowa State Patrol crash report, Holly Jo Hegwood, 37, of Knoxville, Iowa, was traveling east on McKinber Street when she lost control of her motorcycle and crossed the center line.
MARION COUNTY, IA
ourquadcities.com

Iowa lawmakers react to deadly Ames shooting

AMES, Iowa — Many Iowa politicians are weighing in on the deadly shooting at Ames’ Cornerstone Church Thursday night. Governor Kim Reynolds (R) Reynolds’ first tweet about the incident said, “Tonight’s act of senseless violence took the lives of two innocent victims at their place of worship. Kevin and I grieve for the families who have suffered an unfathomable loss.” In another tweet, she said, “And while the investigation continues and we learn more, we ask that Iowans pray for the victims and their families, the members of Cornerstone Church, and the entire Ames community.”
AMES, IA
KCCI.com

John Deere to move cab manufacturing from Iowa to Mexico

WATERLOO, Iowa (KCRG) — In an email sent to Waterloo employees, John Deere announced that the “production of all cabs, welding and assembly, for current and future products” will be moved to Mexico. KCRG reports the cab move will occur in incremental phases with a completion date...
WATERLOO, IA
KCCI.com

The latest on the deadly shooting outside of Ames church

AMES, Iowa — The Story County Sheriff's Office says three people died in a shooting outside ofCornerstone Church on the eastern edge of Ames on Thursday night. Story County authorities provided new details on Friday. Sheriff Paul Fitzgerald identified the two women killed in the shooting as 22-year-old Eden...
AMES, IA
ktvo.com

1 dead in Mahaska County worksite accident

NEAR OSKALOOSA, Iowa — An Ottumwa man has died after getting pinned by a piece of construction equipment at a worksite in Mahaska County. The accident happened around 5 p.m. Wednesday at a worksite along Highway 92. The construction worker, 46-year-old Pablo Jesus Gomez-Garcia, was repairing a bridge when...
MAHASKA COUNTY, IA
Amest Tribune

Amest Tribune

372
Followers
619
Post
46K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Ames, IA from The Ames Tribune.

 http://amestribune.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy