FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) – After a Staten Island Amazon warehouse unionized in April, more workers want to follow their lead. “There was no protection for me, the company has the at-will cause and most of these corporations do and that’s something that, without a union, these corporations absolutely exploit. So, we have to put an end to that and having a union provides job security and fight for better benefits and a better quality of life overall then that’s what everybody deserves,” says Amazon Labor Union President Chris Smalls.

FARGO, ND ・ 1 DAY AGO