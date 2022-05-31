ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Boston Public Radio full show: May 31, 2022

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe began the show by talking with listeners about gun reform. Trenni Kusnierek updated us on the Celtics’ win over the Miami Heat in the Eastern Conference Finals, and the U.S. Open’s return to The Country Club in Brookline this June. Kusnierek...

Who is best equipped to solve Boston Public Schools' big problems?

The Boston Public Schools system is facing numerous issues, including reports of bullying rising 80% in the district and the Mission Hill school closing after a damning report detailed rampant physical and sexual abuse among students there. While state and local officials all agree that big problems require big solutions,...
BOSTON, MA
Boston rededicates memorial honoring famed Black Civil War regiment

Several hundred people gathered in front of the Massachusetts State House for the rededication ceremony of the Robert Gould Shaw and Massachusetts 54th Regiment Memorial on Wednesday. The 125-year-old memorial, which sits on the edge of Beacon Street with Boston Common as a backdrop, was recently reinstalled after a three-year restoration project.
BOSTON, MA
Pride Everywhere: The big list of 2022 Pride events in Boston & beyond

LGBTQ+ Author panel at the Somerville Public Library. Free | Virtual | Authors Emery Lee, Timothy Janovsky, Katee Robert and Olivia Waite will join a panel discussion. "Alexa, Kick Off Pride": A Variety Show at The Rockwell $ | In Person | Somerville | Proof of vaccination required. Pride Trivia...
BOSTON, MA
Meteorologist David Epstein Joins GBH Local News Team with Daily Weather Forecasts

BOSTON (June 2, 2022) – Renowned Massachusetts-based meteorologist David Epstein will bring his signature weather forecasts to GBH News beginning Monday, June 6, 2022. A new partnership between GBH News and the popular meteorologist will bring daily weather forecasts to GBH News listeners on weekdays during Morning Edition (6-10 am, 89.7FM). In addition, Epstein will join Morning Edition co-hosts Paris Alston and Jeremy Siegel for weekly discussions about trends in the weather and related issues like the impact of climate change on New England. Epstein will also provide breaking news weather updates throughout the day during snowstorms and severe weather events.
BOSTON, MA
Two-year Sumner Tunnel construction project to begin June 10

It may not be the Big Dig, but it promises to be as disruptive for commuters as the massive, decades-long project to put the I-93 Central Artery below ground. The two-year, $157 million Sumner Tunnel Restoration Project is intended to rebuild the one-mile underwater link between East Boston and downtown which first opened in 1934.
BOSTON, MA
Book Club: 2022 summer reading recommendations from three local librarians

Book Club: 2022 summer reading recommendations from three local librarians. It seems we're all ready for a full-on embrace of summer after two years of cautious living because of COVID-19. People are ready to enjoy all the wonders of the season: diving into the ocean, feeling sand under their toes at the beach, taking lazy naps in the hammock, and slowly swinging on the porch — not to mention long, uninterrupted hours of reading. Summer readers, grab your book bags! Three local librarians return with recommendations from 2022’s best books from historical fiction and young adult stories to science fiction and romance. It’s our annual summer reading special.
BOSTON, MA
FBI director says Iran was behind thwarted cyberattack on Boston Children's Hospital

FBI Director Christopher Wray on Wednesday disclosed that a malicious cyberattack on Boston Children's Hospital last year was sponsored by Iran. Wray detailed this new information at the sixth annual cybersecurity conference at Boston College attended by cyber experts, law enforcement officials and business leaders. Acting on a tip from...
BOSTON, MA

