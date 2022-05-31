ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Modesto Bee

Spring and summer rush, high prices hit Stanislaus County housing market

By Kristina Karisch
The Modesto Bee
The Modesto Bee
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=066O6c_0fw1JNno00

Property values in Stanislaus County have gone up more than 10% in 2022, new data shows.

End-of-April data from TrendVision has home values up 10.2%, with interest rates at 5.4%. There’s also been a slight increase in inventory levels from March, and a small decrease in sales. Daniel Del Real, a broker associate at PMZ Real Estate, said in a May video message that “the rush of springtime is there, same as last year,” which is impacting the local market.

Markets typically are busier in the spring and summer months, with a slowdown in the fall and into the winter.

“Buyers are still buying, but (increasing interest rates are) slowing it down,” he said.

Demand is still high across the county, and inventory rates are still low, but Del Real said that as affordability keeps dropping, buyers are going to be more cautious.

The median sale price for a home in Stanislaus County has remained steady at $485,000 in May, up from $471,000 in April. To compare, the median sale price in April 2021 was $419,000, up from $408,000 in March of that year. Countywide median active, or listing prices, have consistently been over $500,000.

Houses spent an average of 14 days on the market in April, down from 19 days in March.

Even though there’s been a 19.2% inventory increase, the county still has less than a month’s worth of housing stock — March and April both came in at 0.7 months — which is significantly lower than rates in a healthy market, where inventory rates will typically cover three to four months of demand.

Del Real said inventory is at a record low in the region, with 3 million fewer homes for sale in 2022 than in 2007, “yet we have 14 million new households chasing 3 million fewer properties.”

“The demand is still very high, but if you keep messing with affordability, buyers can’t afford to buy,” Del Real added.

This story was produced with financial support from the Stanislaus Community Foundation , along with the GroundTruth Project ’s Report for America initiative . The Modesto Bee maintains full editorial control of this work.

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Sacramento

Sacramento Approves Sale Of Up To 3 Billion Gallons of Water After Declaring ‘Water Alert’

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — The City of Sacramento says it has too much water and it’s going to make millions of dollars selling it to other parts of the state, despite already declaring a “water alert” for the summer and doubling fines for water-wasting violators. The city council approved the sale of up to $5 million of its water. The 10,000 acre-feet up for sale is equal to more than 3 billion gallons. That’s 60 million bathtubs full and enough to supply water to 30,000 households for a year. But does this sale send the wrong message with calls for Sacramentans to conserve? “So I...
SACRAMENTO, CA
northbaybusinessjournal.com

Sonoma, Marin, Napa, Solano, Mendocino, 8 other California counties move to CDC’s ‘high’ COVID level. Is it mask time again?

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Thursday placed more than a dozen California counties into the “high” community level for COVID-19 danger. Thirteen California counties were placed in the high level: Del Norte, El Dorado, Marin, Mendocino, Monterey, Napa, Placer, San Benito, Santa Clara, Sacramento, Solano, Sonoma and Yolo counties.
SONOMA COUNTY, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Housing Market#Trendvision#Pmz Real Estate
KGET

Bars could stay open till 4am in these California cities

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – California State Senator Scott Wiener (D-San Francisco) announced legislation Friday that would allow seven California cities to allow bars to remain open till 4 a.m., instead of the current statewide closing time of 2 a.m. Wiener, speaking at the Beaux nightclub in San Francisco’s Castro neighborhood, said the cities that would […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Fox40

Manteca Crossroads Watermelon Street Faire

The Manteca Crossroads Watermelon Street Faire is one of the largest events in the region and voted among the best events to attend in Northern California. It attracts over 50,000 people every year to celebrate with food, music, vendors, and activities. For over 24 years, the Faire has helped bring the community together in a massive celebration, which in addition to serving our residents and guests, helps generate thousands of dollars in revenue for the City and local businesses. The sponsorship of George Perry & Sons — the West Coast’s top melon brokerage firm — is making watermelon eating, watermelon rolling, and guessing the weight of a watermelon contest possible. Some of the contests as prizes will have — you guessed it — watermelons.
MANTECA, CA
yourcentralvalley.com

On The Map: Lake Kaweah

With a tip of the hat to a famous writer from Central California, we visit a place with a Native American name that perched and sat on the map. The Terminus Dam was completed in 1962, but it’s history goes way back. In the 20s, that’s 1920s, California was...
TULARE COUNTY, CA
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Modesto June 2022 Events

Modesto is the official hub of California. Some of the best restaurants, shows, and events are all in Modesto. In a city of over 218,000 people, you will find incredible museums, art galleries, and points of interest for people of all ages. Whether you are a local, new in town,...
westsideconnect.com

Contestants vie for Dairy Princess title, role as industry ambassador

Two young women will compete for the prestigious title of Dairy Princess during the District 4 Dairy Princess contest on June 16, at Van Foeken Event Barn in Hilmar. This year’s contestants are Ellie Dyt of Crows Landing and Nicole Bettencourt of Aptos. Ellie is the daughter of Rich...
HILMAR, CA
KCRA.com

Here are free or low cost things to do in Northern California this summer

With Memorial Day weekend kicking off the unofficial start to summer, here's a round-up of some free or cheap things to do in Northern California. This list includes several recommendations from KCRA staffers, mostly focused on the greater Sacramento area, and is not meant to be a comprehensive guide. If you haven't checked out our Explore Outdoors series, or Word of Mouth show, please do so.
SACRAMENTO, CA
The Modesto Bee

The Modesto Bee

1K+
Followers
147
Post
277K+
Views
ABOUT

The Modesto Bee is the premier source of news and information serving its primary market of Stanislaus County and the surrounding region, which includes southern San Joaquin County, Merced County, Tuolumne County, Calaveras County and parts of Mariposa County. Located in California’s Central Valley, Modesto is the business center of a fertile agricultural economy, with almonds, walnuts, milk, and poultry the leading commodities. Modesto is home to the headquarters of the E. & J. Gallo Winery, the world’s largest winery, and is the birthplace of filmmaker George Lucas, creator of Star Wars and Indiana Jones.

 https://www.modbee.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy