New information has been released as to who will be vying for the interim AEW World Championship. During the June 3 episode of AEW Rampage, CM Punk announced that he had a broken foot and would require surgery. Despite that, he would not be relinquishing the AEW World Championship. It was revealed later in the show that a Battle Royale would kick off the June 8 episode of Dynamite, with the winner facing #1 ranked Jon Moxley in the main event. The winner of that match would advance to AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door for a chance to capture the interim title.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 1 HOUR AGO