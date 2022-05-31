ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FOX40

West Nile Virus detected in Davis

By Matthew Nobert
FOX40
FOX40
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0YeE6B_0fw1IvTn00

DAVIS, Calif (KTXL) — A dead American Crow collected in Davis was found to be carrying West Nile Virus by the Sacramento-Yolo Mosquito and Vector Control on Tuesday, according to vector control.

This is the first sign of West Nile Virus activity in the Sacramento area this year, according to vector control.

“Finding the first positive bird is always significant because it provides an early warning sign for the disease,” District Manager Gary Goodman said. “It confirms that the virus is present, provides a good indication of where we may find positive mosquito samples and where human cases may develop later in the season”

According to vector control, this is not the first sign of the virus in California as other counties have already seen activity of the virus.

If a dead bird is spotted, contact the California Department of Public Health hotline at 877-968-2473. Certain birds like crows, jays and magpies can easily get the virus, according to vector control.

Vector control said, that due to the recent activity of the virus they will begin trapping and surveying more mosquitos in the area to find where they may be breeding.

To get updated information on what neighborhoods will receive upcoming mosquito treatments visit www.FIGHTtheBITE.net .


Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX40.

Comments / 0

Related
FOX40

These Sacramento-area counties are in the CDC’s “high” level of COVID-19 transmission

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Federal health officials moved several counties in California, including Sacramento County, into the “high” community level of COVID-19. Residents of Sacramento, El Dorado, Placer, Yolo and Solano counties are all being recommended to wear masks indoors, as those counties were placed in the “high” transmission category by the Centers for Disease […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#West Nile Virus#Mosquito Control#Nile#Birds#Ktxl#American#Magpies#Nexstar Media Inc
KCRA.com

Here are events happening this weekend in Northern California

From bubble runs to music and county festivals, here's a roundup of events taking place this weekend. Bike the West is hosting the America’s Most Beautiful Bike Ride event in Lake Tahoe on Sunday, June 5. Learn more here. Kaiser Permanent Women’s Fitness Festival. The women-only 5K and...
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, CA
KGET

Bars could stay open till 4am in these California cities

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – California State Senator Scott Wiener (D-San Francisco) announced legislation Friday that would allow seven California cities to allow bars to remain open till 4 a.m., instead of the current statewide closing time of 2 a.m. Wiener, speaking at the Beaux nightclub in San Francisco’s Castro neighborhood, said the cities that would […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
FOX40

Sacramento is hardest-hit city during baby formula shortage, report says

(KTXL) — Ten metro areas, including Sacramento, are among the hardest hit when it comes to the baby formula shortage, according to retail tracking data from Datasembly reported on by Bloomberg. As of May 28, Sacramento is tied with Atlanta for the worst formula shortage among cities with a 94.6% out-of-stock rate. Sacramento’s supply is […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Bees are legally fish in California, court rules. Here’s why and what led to it

Bees are now legally considered fish in California under the state’s endangered species law, an appeals court in Sacramento ruled Tuesday. The 1970 act explicitly protected “fish,” which were initially defined as invertebrates. And because the act has protected snails and other invertebrates that live on land since, Tuesday’s ruling said it interpreted the legislation to also include bees.
CALIFORNIA STATE
KABC

Third Case Of Monkey Pox Found In Sacramento

(Sacramento, CA) — The Sacramento County Department of Public Health is saying they have detected a suspected third case of monkeypox. This case was detected through contact tracing from the first case in Sacramento. The first case was detected on May 24th. According to the department, the findings have been sent to the CDC for confirmation.
SACRAMENTO, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Woman rescued from Sacramento River Thursday

BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. - Multiple law and medical personnel agencies were called out to the Sacramento River near Scotty’s Landing on Thursday to help a woman who started having seizures while tubing. A California State Park Peace Officer, Travis Gee, told Action News Now that some bystanders and people...
SACRAMENTO, CA
reporterwings.com

Judge orders a stop to California pesticide spraying program

A judge has ordered a halt to a statewide program of spraying pesticides on public lands and some private property, saying California officials are required to assess the potential health effects of spraying projects in advance and have failed to do so. The ruling by Sacramento County Superior Court Judge...
CALIFORNIA STATE
KION News Channel 5/46

California spends $11 million to promote ‘red flag’ gun law

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California is spending $11 million on education programs promoting wider use of “red flag” laws that are designed to temporarily take guns away from people who are deemed at risk of harming themselves or others, Gov. Gavin Newsom said Friday. The money was included in the state budget he approved nearly The post California spends $11 million to promote ‘red flag’ gun law appeared first on KION546.
CALIFORNIA STATE
FOX40

FOX40

17K+
Followers
8K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX40.com delivers News That Matters across Northern California

 https://www.fox40.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy