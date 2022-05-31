West Nile Virus detected in Davis

DAVIS, Calif (KTXL) — A dead American Crow collected in Davis was found to be carrying West Nile Virus by the Sacramento-Yolo Mosquito and Vector Control on Tuesday, according to vector control.

This is the first sign of West Nile Virus activity in the Sacramento area this year, according to vector control.

“Finding the first positive bird is always significant because it provides an early warning sign for the disease,” District Manager Gary Goodman said. “It confirms that the virus is present, provides a good indication of where we may find positive mosquito samples and where human cases may develop later in the season”

According to vector control, this is not the first sign of the virus in California as other counties have already seen activity of the virus.

If a dead bird is spotted, contact the California Department of Public Health hotline at 877-968-2473. Certain birds like crows, jays and magpies can easily get the virus, according to vector control.

Vector control said, that due to the recent activity of the virus they will begin trapping and surveying more mosquitos in the area to find where they may be breeding.

To get updated information on what neighborhoods will receive upcoming mosquito treatments visit www.FIGHTtheBITE.net .







