Watch: Rutgers basketball recruit Gavin Griffiths (set to announce Thursday) balled out at Nike EYBL

Four-star Gavin Griffiths put on a display over the weekend, showing why he is a coveted prospect and one of the best forwards in the class of 2023.

Griffiths is one of the top prospects on the Rutgers recruiting board – if not the top prospect. With a college decision potentially coming down the road sooner rather than later, Griffiths showed that is capable of being an elite player at the national level.

He showed great shooting range, athleticism, ball-handling, rebounding and defensive prowess over the weekend at the Nike EYBL event in Louisville. His movement and fluidity was impressive in the highlights posted on social media:

The 6-foot-7 small forward is the No. 33 player in the nation according to the 247Sports Composite .

The four-star small forward is ranked as the No. 3 player in Connecticut:

He holds offers from Iowa, Alabama, LSU, Maryland, Michigan, Pittsburgh, Syracuse, Virginia Tech and Xavier among others.

Griffiths is scheduled to make his collegiate announcement on Thursday.