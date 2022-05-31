ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Victoria, MN

Sheriff: Young girl struck by car, injured

By By Staff Reports
Sun Patriot
Sun Patriot
 3 days ago

A young girl was injured Sunday after being struck by a vehicle while riding her bicycle in Victoria, according to the Carver County Sheriff’s Office.

According to the sheriff’s office, an 8-year-old girl was riding her bicycle along the Lake Minnetonka Regional Trail just before 5 p.m. on May 29. The girl attempted to cross Rolling Acres Road – at a marked crosswalk, with her family – when a southbound vehicle on Rolling Acres Road entered the intersection, striking the girl.

According to the sheriff’s office, the crosswalk has pedestrian-activated beacons, and all equipment and lights at the crosswalk were operational at the time of the crash.

The child was transported to Children’s Hospital by ambulance and is in stable condition, according to the sheriff’s office.

The driver of the vehicle was not identified, but the sheriff’s office stated that it was an 87-year-old male resident of Excelsior.

The incident remains under investigation.

CBS Minnesota

Scuba Diver Dies After Being Pulled From Lake Minnetonka

Originally published June 3, 2022 MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A man drowned Friday while scuba diving in Lake Minnetonka. The Hennepin County Sheriff’s Office says that water patrol, police and DNR crews responded around noon to a report of a missing diver in Maxwell Bay, on the north end of the lake near Orono. The man had been diving with a partner. With the help of sonar equipment and the other diver, the crews found the missing man about 30 feet from where he was last seen. While paramedics attempted life-saving measures, the man was pronounced dead on the shore. The deceased diver’s name has yet to be released. His death remains under investigation, the sheriff’s office says. Dive Guys, a local weed removal business, says the man was an employee who was working with a crew to remove underwater weeds from a property. The business owner, Matt Wilkie, described the man as having an “incredibly kind soul” and an “infectious personality.”
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
ccxmedia.org

Mother, Children Shot At While Driving Through Brooklyn Park

Brooklyn Park Highway Shooting Involved “Known Suspect”. It was a chaotic moment on a Brooklyn Park roadway Wednesday evening. Police say a mother and her children were shot at while driving through a busy area of the city. According to Brooklyn Park police, officers responded to Highway 610 and...
BROOKLYN PARK, MN
CBS Minnesota

Police: 1 Hurt After Minivan Collides With Bus In Minneapolis

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — One person was injured when a minivan and a city bus collided Thursday afternoon in Minneapolis. Police say it happened just after 3:30 p.m. near North 33rd and Fremont avenues. It’s not clear how many passengers were on the bus, but three people were inside the minivan, one of whom was hurt. The extent of their injuries hasn’t been released.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Bring Me The News

One dead, one critical after head-on crash in Ham Lake

One person is dead and another is in critical condition after a crash in Ham Lake Wednesday afternoon. According to the Anoka County Sheriff’s Office, a man driving a Ford Taurus was traveling westbound on Crosstown Boulevard near 173rd Avenue Northeast at around 2:30 p.m. when he crossed the center line and crashed into an eastbound Chevrolet Malibu.
HAM LAKE, MN
krwc1360.com

Youngster Injured in Carver County Vehicle vs. Bicycle Crash

A youngster remains hospitalized after a vehicle vs. bicycle crash over the weekend in neighboring Carver County. Carver County Sheriff Jason Kamerud reports that just before 5 PM on Sunday, his office received a 911 call reporting a personal injury crash involving a motor vehicle and a bicyclist on Rolling Acres Road, or County Road 13, north of Highway 5 at the Lake Minnetonka Regional Trail crossing in the City of Victoria.
CARVER COUNTY, MN
swnewsmedia.com

No major injuries reported after boat flip on Minnesota River in Shakopee

No major injuries were reported after a boat flipped on the Minnesota River in Shakopee on Thursday morning, sending two workers downstream clinging to the boat. The Scott County Sheriff's Office boat turned over sometime before 10:50 a.m. while workers were clearing a log jam near the Lewis Street Bridge boat launch, authorities said.
SHAKOPEE, MN
