Sheriff: Young girl struck by car, injured

A young girl was injured Sunday after being struck by a vehicle while riding her bicycle in Victoria, according to the Carver County Sheriff’s Office.

According to the sheriff’s office, an 8-year-old girl was riding her bicycle along the Lake Minnetonka Regional Trail just before 5 p.m. on May 29. The girl attempted to cross Rolling Acres Road – at a marked crosswalk, with her family – when a southbound vehicle on Rolling Acres Road entered the intersection, striking the girl.

According to the sheriff’s office, the crosswalk has pedestrian-activated beacons, and all equipment and lights at the crosswalk were operational at the time of the crash.

The child was transported to Children’s Hospital by ambulance and is in stable condition, according to the sheriff’s office.

The driver of the vehicle was not identified, but the sheriff’s office stated that it was an 87-year-old male resident of Excelsior.

The incident remains under investigation.